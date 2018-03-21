With Diamond Bank, There Is Something For Every Woman

In honour of ‘Women’s History Month’, Diamond Bank is celebrating the Nigerian woman by providing an array of exclusive offers tailored to empower them #pressforprogress.

These offers are tailored to support women in all aspects of life, as we are committed to empowering women and assisting them secure their place in the economy.

Need a little extra cash for that medium-term goal? The Diamond Personal Loan is the solution to your cash flow needs for holidays and vacations, medical bills, shopping expenses…and a lot more!

In this month of March, Diamond bank is offering 2% discount on interest rates to all female borrowers (Individual and business owners).

For those looking to invest in their future, with as little as N5000, the DiamondXtra account not only helps you save but also gives you the opportunity to win the following cash prizes:

N200,000 each X 9 women

1 year shopping allowance of N100,000 every month for 1 year X 1 woman

The DiamondXclusive account offers even more premium tailor-made products and services to meet your needs; including savings and current accounts, investments, loans, foreign exchange or fixed deposits.

Enjoy 3 months free banking when you open an DiamondXclusive account with a minimum of N250,000 this season. Existing DiamondXclusive customers who increase their balance by N100,000 would get 70 gem points, which can be used to redeem exciting gift items on the Diamond Gemzone.

What’s more, the First 10,000 female customers to activate the Mobile App and perform a transaction will be rewarded with 100 gem points each.

Leverage on these offers now and become a Diamond Woman. Visit http://www.diamondbank.com/bankonher/ for more information on these and many more exclusive offers. Offer valid till March 31st, 2018.