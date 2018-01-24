The Late 5: FG reacts to Obasanjo’s letter, Pope Francis on “Fake News” and other top stories

These are the Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has asked Nigerians not to demonise former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Buhari.

The Senator, on Twitter, wondered why Nigerians praised Obasanjo for condemning the activities of the National Assembly but are now figdeting over current statement.

Meanwhile, the governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has said that Obasanjo is not the right person to advise Buhari.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed three Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and 14 other senior officers as part of the routine exercise to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has announced a maiden edition of awards to honour players and teams.

The awards will hold on Monday, February 19.

The award categories include Player of the Year, Team of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Three members of the 1980 Green Eagles were also shortlisted for the special legends award.

Buhari’s government has issued its first formal response to the attack by Obasanjo who said the president has failed, and should not to seek re-election in 2019.

In an official reaction Wednesday, the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed thanked the former president for his “positive comments”, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mohammed said the government received the statement in good faith. He also assured Nigerians of better life ahead.

The governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha has said that three persons have died of Lassa Fever while seven others were hospitalised.

Okorocha told newsmen in Owerri that the disease was discovered in one of the hospitals in Orlu Local Government.

And stories from around the world…

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on North Korean financial and business networks in China and Russia in the latest efforts to cut off revenues for its nuclear and missile development.

The sanctions have been tightened significantly in the past year as Kim Jong Un’s government accelerates toward perfecting a nuclear weapon that can threaten the US mainland.

The Mayon volcano in the Philippines continue to erupt and spout more lava on Tuesday evening, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of more residents in the village.

England women’s head coach Phil Neville will not be charged over historical sexist remarks made on social media, the Football Association has said.

The comments – made in 2012 and 2011 – came to light in the media the same day he was appointed in his new role.

Pope Francis warned of the dangers of fake news and called for the establishment of a “journalism of peace” in his newly released message for World Communications Day 2018.

The Pope calls on journalists to instead reflect instead on the impact their work has on peoples’ lives.

Beijing authorities announced plans to demolish 15 square miles of “illegal structures” on Wednesday, continuing a push that began after a deadly November fire and has seen swathes of the city inhabited primarily by migrant workers leveled.