The Late 5: Ganduje drags Kwankwaso to EFCC for alleged corruption, diversion of govt. fund; I will defeat APC, PDP – Moghalu | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversations today.

Ganduje drags Kwankwaso to EFCC for alleged corruption, diversion of govt. fund

While inaugurating 12 campaign committees for his second term bid in Kano, incumbent governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said his administration is probing his predecessor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso over multi-billion naira 5 kilometre road projects. Furthermore, he explained that the EFCC had gone far in its investigation into the matter in terms of how the money meant for the construction of 5 kilometre roads in the 44 local governments of Kano were diverted for Kwankwaso’s presidential campaign in 2015.

I will defeat APC, PDP – Moghalu

At a town meeting tagged ‘The Candidates’ organised by the MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with NTA and DARIA media in Abuja, the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Prof. Kingsley Moghalu said he will defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Feb. 16 presidential poll. “We will defeat President Muhammadu Buhari and the reason is very simple, Nigerians are tired of recycled politicians and the PDP is not an option.”

FEC approves four new universities

The Federal Executive Council has approved the establishment of four new private universities in Nigeria. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, announced the approvals while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the first meeting of the council this year. The new universities are Greenfield University, Kaduna; Dominion University, Ibadan Oyo; Trinity University, Ogun and Westland University in Iwo, Osun.

I won’t use government money for campaign – Buhari

On Thursday Wednesday Buhari in Abuja reiterated his commitment to eliminating corruption in campaign financing in the country, pledging that he will not authorise the use of money from the treasury for his re-election campaign. This was revealed in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Club raid: Lagos State Police Command arrests 13 police officers for unprofessional conduct

According to Punch, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested 13 out of the 19 police operatives who raided the Lakers County night club in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Sunday, for unprofessional conduct. The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said in a statement on Wednesday that the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, had directed that all the policemen involved in the operation be invited for questioning, adding that 13 out of the 19 officers had been arrested, while the rest were expected to report to the investigative body before midnight on Thursday