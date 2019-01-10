How it happened at Laughfest | The variety show fundraiser successful for a worthy cause

The Joyful Joy Foundation and its founder, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, held the successful ‘LaughFest’ variety show fundraiser to an excited and supportive audience raising funds towards the fight against malaria.

Terra Kulture Arena provided a state of the art backdrop for the evenings fundraiser. Opening the event was singer, Precious Emmanuel, with a beautiful rendition of national anthem and a dance performance from ‘Squad 1 productions’. The host for the night, Chigul, kept the audience smiling and laughing throughout the entire show. The energy was high with comedy acts from Basketmouth, Bovi, Buchi and Kenny Blaq. The stage was then electrified with performances from 2Baba, M.I., Falz, MartinFeelz & GreyC. The audience was highly entertained with DJ Obi on the mix and the celebrity date bid featuring Don Jazzy, Falz, Dillish Mathews, Toni Tones, Sharon Ooja, Timini Egbuson, Lynxxx and Cynthia CeeC Nwadiora. It was such a successful part of the evening keeping the audience on their toes with shouting and screams of bids raising over N2 million naira collectively. The winning bidder had a date with the chosen celebrity at the Pearl Lounge in Eko Atlantic sponsored by Moet & Chandon.

In attendance included Shaffy Bello, Annie Idibia, Tola Odunsi, Uru Eke, Debola Williams, Dolapo Oni, Jimmy Odukoya, Michelle Dede, Alexx Ekubo, Kaylah Oniwo, Ebenezer Eno, Lilian Afegbai, Iyke & Florence Okechuckwu, Eniafè Momodu, Tiwa Works, BamBam, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Jimmy the Entertainer, Tomi Odunsi, Kene Okwuosa, Moses Babatope, Melvin Oduah, Deyemi Okanlawon, Erica Okundaye, Regina Giwa, Rekiya Yusuf, Chinyere Adogu, Taje Prest, Olumide Oworu, Kanayo Ebi, Elizabeth Pam, Omowunmi Akinnifesi and many more.

Laughfest 2018 raised over 2 million naira through ticket sales, celebrity date bids and donations. The Joyful Joy Foundation is to have it set to hold the malaria outreaches throughout 2019. We are excited to prepare for ‘Laughfest 2019’ fundraiser event slated for December 19th, 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Laugh Fest symbolizes a variety show with a heart. Guests experienced a great time while knowing that their support will have a long-term impact on saving lives. JJF has been visiting vulnerable communities in Nigeria since 2013, and has positively impacted over 30,000 lives. JJF looks forward to impacting more lives in the coming 2019 year.

Joyful Joy Foundation sends a big thank you to their sponsors Access Bank, Jumia Travel & Moet & Chandon.

Many thanks to our supporters and media partners: YNaija, House of Tara, Angle Villa, MedPlus Pharmacy, Sweet Kiwi, Some Solutions, Link Deeds Company, Girl Hub Africa, Echo it Out, Byrd Lagos, Bailamos Dance Company, Squad 1 Productions, Nolly Nolly Popcorn, HipTV, Accelerate TV, Beat 99.9 FM, Bella Naija, PulseNG, FuzeNG, Aforevo, Africa Movie Channels.

See more photos from the event:

Connect with us:

[email protected]

[email protected]

#JJFLaughFest

#SpreadMoreJoy

@JoyfulJoyFDN

Photo Credit– @rodofmoses @ajeimages