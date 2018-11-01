The Late 5: Kano Assembly steps up investigation, invites Ganduje; Okorocha faults Tinubu on Oshiomhole’s handling of APC | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The Kano State House of Assembly has summoned showing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to appear on Friday, before its investigative committee probing series of video clips published online newspaper, Daily Nigerian, showing him receiving bribe.

Secretary of the seven-man ad-hoc Committee, Mujtafah Adamu, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said the committee had invited the governor via a letter of Oct. 31.

“The letter which was signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi and issued to the governor, is requesting his appearance and to hear the matter from his own perspective,” he said.

Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha has faulted the statement of the National Leader of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who said the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole was running the affairs of the party rightly.

Okorocha who is believed to be shuttling to ensure that the name of his son-in-law is submitted to the electoral body on Friday as the party’s governorship candidate in Imo, reacted to the statement by the former Lagos Governor after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

“Maybe he is ill-informed; if he is properly informed, he will not be saying Oshiomhole is doing the right thing in the party,” Okorocha said.

Immediate past deputy governor of Kano, Hafiz Abubakar, on Thursday dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), two months after joining the opposition party.

Abubakar, who has now indicated to run for the governorship of the state under the PRP, accused the PDP of injustice against his supporters noting that the party failed to grant his ‘only request’ of one slot in the Kano State House of Assembly to be given to one of his loyalists.

Similarly, the immediate past Governor of Bauchi, Isa Yuguda, has defected from the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a move he said was to enable him continue in offering contributions to the development of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, said his administration will continue to implement policies that will make Nigeria’s economy, adding that the country welcomes further strengthening of relations with other countries, especially in the areas of agriculture and trade.

As contained in a statement by Presidential Media adviser,Femi Adesina, the president stated this while receiving the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Nigeria, Jesper Kamp, who was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to present his Letter of Credence.

“The Nigerian economy is looking good and we look forward to making it better,” Buhari said.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), have reassured residents of Panama Street in Maitama District of Abuja not to panic over the earth tremor experienced on Thursday.

In a statement, co-signed by the agencies, said, “The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) received a call at about 12.45pm 01/11/2018 on a report Earth Tremor from a location in Maitama District, adding that further inspections revealed no structural damage, assuring that there was no cause for panic.

“Our preliminary findings indicated that the tremor occurred around 12.26pm around the vicinity of Panama Street in Maitama District. After field evaluations, the NGSA determined that the intensity was about 3.0 on the Mercalli Intensity Scale, which means it was felt indoors and lasted less than 1 minute,” part of the statement read.