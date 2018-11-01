Today’s Noisemakers: Kasali’s superstory about a bus conductor, Lota Chukwu, Mercy Johnson, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Adonai Jonathan

Fuck that private lifestyle shit. When I get a girl, I’m gonna post lovely pictures of us on social media, I’d use her as my profile and header picture, talk about us every chance I get. If you are pained and drop negative comments about us, my ignoring game is 💯 — AJ | Adonai Jonathan (@Mrmanhere_) November 1, 2018

2. Lotachukwu

3. Zahrah Musa

After 4 yrs plus in Borno, my bro was finally been reposted weeks ago.

Few days ago he called to tell me he has been reassigned to the Niger delta. I was sad and started praying for him. He said "Big sis, at least now I can sleep". Nigerian soldiers are doing so much for us — ZahrahMusa PhD (@Zahrahmusa) November 1, 2018

4. Mercy Johnson Okojie

5. Dolapo Oni

If your wife doesn't out-earn you as a professional in her field from time to time, are you really helping her develop her own potential? Do you ever take a look at your wife and think, how can help this geh become better at what she does? — Dolapo Oni (@Dolarpo) October 31, 2018

6. Kasali

Yesterday, I boarded a bus and struck up a conversation with the troublesome conductor. Shared some jokes with him that got the whole bus laughing. Prices were inflated today and when he saw me at Ikeja Along, we shook hands and he asked I enter at the same price as yesterday's. — Buoda Kasali (@BuodaKasali) November 1, 2018

7. Shola

If you want a Rship make it clear.If sex is what you want just make it clear.If you just need to someone when your partner is acting up, just make that shit clear.

If you want him/her for money not love,make it Clear.

Don't complicate other's life,Deception leads to Complication — Olaamide Lexzywalter! (@ProlificShola) November 1, 2018