The Big 5: Your claim about obeying conscience is cheap – Amosun hits at Oshiomhole, ‘Atiku will reduce pump price of fuel’ – PDP | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun has reacted to the recent statement by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, that he is being opposed by 3 governors in the party because of his stand on fairness and justice in the recent primaries conducted by the party nationwide.

In Amosun’s response, contained in a statement by the Ogun Commissioner for Information, Adedayo Adeneye, he accused Oshiomhole of not abiding by the rules and guidelines of the party, adding that his attempts to hide under “false claims about conscience and integrity are cheap.”

“Oshiomhole knows, as we know, that in the instance of the last primaries in Ogun State, he has fallen short of the minimum standards of justice, equity and fairness. Our consolation lies in the fact that in the fullness of time, what remains unknown to the public will become bare and everyone will see Oshiomhole and his co-travellers for who they are,” he added.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has worked out a pricing template that will immediately crash the pump price of fuel in the country, since the Buhari-led administration has failed to do the needful in the last 3 years.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Thursday, the PDP said its engagements with top international players in the oil and gas industry has shown that the appropriate pump price of fuel in the Nigerian market, under the current subsidy regimes of the Buhari Presidency, should be within the borders of N87 to N90.

“We urge Nigerians not to despair as our Presidential candidate, has already worked out a blueprint that will end sleazes, ensure appropriate pricing template and free resources to guarantee availability of product on a national pricing regime,” the statement read in part.

The United States has expressed concern at the deaths resulting from clashes between protesting members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and the Nigerian Military in and around Abuja, while urging both parties to exercise restraint.

As contained in the statement posted by the U.S. embassy in Nigeria on its website, the United States called for a probe into the killings.

“We urge Government of Nigeria authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of the events and to take appropriate action to hold accountable those responsible for violations of Nigerian law. We urge restraint on all sides.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday made clarifications that the duo of Tonye Cole and Victor Giadom, remains its governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively ahead of the 2019 election in Rivers.

Spokesman of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Thursday, said the clarification was in view of conflicting interpretations that have greeted the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the contentions among its members in the state chapter of the party, stressing that the Supreme Court’s verdict has nothing to do with the primaries conducted for the governorship and legislative positions in the state.

“The candidature of Arch. Tonye Cole along with his running mate, Hon. Victor Giadom remains inviolate.” the statement read in part.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday pledged to continue to be fair and just to women in terms of appointments and realisation of the 35 per cent affirmative action.

The president disclosed this while playing host to the leadership of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, who reminded him of a deficit in the number of women in the federal cabinet and urged him to fill up the position before the end of the year.

“This deficit in women appointments I will look at it and the road is clear; election is coming perhaps I will get a few more advisers, ministers from the women,” the President said.

And stories from around the world:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the US he considered murdered writer Jamal Khashoggi to be a dangerous Islamist, media reports say.

Prince Mohammed reportedly said this in a phone call with the White House after Khashoggi disappeared but before Saudi Arabia admitted killing him. (BBC)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet approved draft legislation on Friday to open the door to more overseas blue-collar workers in sectors grappling with labor shortages, a controversial policy shift in immigration-shy Japan. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that soldiers deployed to the Mexican border could shoot Central American migrants who throw stones at them while attempting to cross illegally. (AFP)

The US Justice Department indicted two companies based in China and Taiwan and three individuals saying they conspired to steal trade secrets from US semiconductor company Micron relating to its research and development of memory storage devices. (Al Jazeera)

Turkish and U.S. troops began joint patrols in northern Syria on Thursday aimed at averting clashes between Turkey and Washington’s Kurdish allies, but Turkey pressed on with a new threatened offensive nearby to crush the Kurds. (Reuters)