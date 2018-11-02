Entertainment Roundup: Gladiator 2 in the works; Will Smith and Martin Lawrence say “Bad Boys 3” is official | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirm ‘Bad Boys For Life’

On Instagram, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirmed that Sony’s Bad Boys for Life is finally going forward, and they’re respectively reprising their roles as Detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett.

Akon says he’s considering a 2020 White House run against Donald Trump

“I’ve been thinking about running for 2020 very seriously,” the 45-year-old singer told Newsweek in a recent interview.

“But I didn’t want to just do it because I feel like I want to continue doing what I’m doing and hope that builds me enough momentum [for people] to say, ‘You know what, if you run we’ll support you.’”

Ridley Scott and Paramount confirm ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Ridley Scott looks ready to begin development on a new “Gladiator” 18 years after the original. The director is reportedly taking on the project with a script set to be written by Peter Craig.

Mr Eazi announces new mixtape “Lagos to London”

Mr Eazi announced the third installment of his “Life Is Eazi” projects and this one is a mixtape titled “Lagos to London” which will be released this November.