The Late 5: Osinbajo forces IGP to reform SARS; INEC extends voters reg., announce 23 new parties | Other stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Tuesday announced a number of reforms in the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to address complaints and allegations on human rights violations against some of the personnel of the squad from members of the public in some parts of the country.

The reforms are said to be in compliance with a presidential directive on the unit of the police on Tuesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Tuesday announced an extension in the deadline for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks.

The electoral body also announced the registration of 23 political associations as new political parties in the country, bringing the total number of parties to 91.

Gombe Governor and Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Dankwamboon Tuesday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, behind closed doors.

The Kano Government says it has recorded 400 suspected cases of acute watery diarrhoea with 50 confirmed cases of cholera across the 33 local government areas of the state within the last seven months.

In a news briefing in the state capital on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Getso who disclosed this said out of 50 confirmed cases, 28 deaths were recorded within the period under review.

He however added that the state government through its Ministry of Health, had instituted several control measures to combat the outbreak since it began, including mounting continuous surveillance for all epidemic-prone diseases as well as active search for cases of diarrhoea and vomiting.

And stories from around the world:

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament.

The vehicle swerved into cyclists and pedestrians shortly after 07:30 BST, injuring three people. (BBC)

About 30 people were killed on Tuesday when a giant motorway bridge collapsed in heavy rain in the Italian city of Genoa in what the government called an “immense tragedy.” (AFP)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Turkey will boycott electronic products from the US, as he issued another defiant response to sanctions imposed in a dispute over the detention of an American evangelical pastor. (The Guardian)

The United States is warning more economic pressures may be in store for Turkey if it refuses to release a jailed American pastor, a White House official said on Tuesday, in a dispute that has further strained relations between the NATO allies. (Reuters)

The Chilean government asked the Vatican on Tuesday to hand over documents related to accusations of sex abuse committed by clergy in Chile against minors, as local prosecutors stepped up raids of Roman Catholic Church offices in Santiago. (Reuters)