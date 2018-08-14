Today’s Noisemakers: Segalinks, Dipo Awojide, Uche Okoye and others [The #EndSARS edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo today ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to immediately overhaul the management and activities of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

As expected, Nigerian Twitter, where the #ENDSARS campaign is most prominent have been reacting to the development and here’s our list for today:

Segun Awosanya

Nice one. Segalink and the #EndSARS campaigners deserve commendation for their tireless efforts.

It just goes on remind us that things can actually change in this country, only if we remain relentless.

2. Dr. Joe Abah

Don’t get it twisted. Whether it is “Overhaul” of SARS or a unit emerging from SARS that will be focused strictly on armed robbery and kidnapping, SARS as we currently know it is dead. That’s why we are celebrating. #EndSARS — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 14, 2018

Thank you Doc. This one deserves an ‘In My Feeling’ dance sef.

2. ‏

Osinbajo go on doing what PMB the king 👑 of Africa told him to do he is just a man waiting for his boss phone calls. — Shuaibu ibrahim (@Chaza_Ibrahim) August 14, 2018

Yeye dey smell. He sha got a reply las-las.

3. Uche Okoye

Letter to UK Prime Minister..

Dear @theresa_may ,I humbly write on behalf of hard working Nigerian youths, Biko do not allow @MBuhari to come back. If possible grant him permanent visa. We're not doing again. Yours sincerely

Nigerian Youth.#ENDSARS #ReformPolice #NewNigeria pic.twitter.com/0dzt2KezF2 — Anambra 1st son🐦 (@UchePOkoye) August 14, 2018

Brother Uche…

4. Dr. Dipo Awojide

Buhari ordered Osinbajo to restructure SARS after how many months of #EndSars? Why didn’t he do it himself? Don’t piss me off please. — Dr. Dípò Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) August 14, 2018

If they piss you off, piss on them jor. Association of Notice me practitioners.

5. Chigbo

Lai Mohd- We won't end SARS Oshio-We won't end SARS IG: We'll never end SARS Osinbajo- Endimus sarsicus #ENDSARS pic.twitter.com/f1yZOlKoCC — Lérd Chigbọ ā (@itschigbo) August 14, 2018