Today’s Noisemakers: Segalinks, Dipo Awojide, Uche Okoye and others [The #EndSARS edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo today ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to immediately overhaul the management and activities of  the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

As expected, Nigerian Twitter, where the #ENDSARS campaign is most prominent have been reacting to the development and here’s our list for today:

  1. Segun Awosanya

Nice one. Segalink and the #EndSARS campaigners deserve commendation for their tireless efforts.

It just goes on remind us that things can actually change in this country, only if we remain relentless.

2. Dr. Joe Abah

Thank you Doc. This one deserves an ‘In My Feeling’ dance sef.

2. Shuaibu ibrahim 

Yeye dey smell. He sha got a reply las-las.

3. Uche Okoye

Brother Uche…

4. Dr. Dipo Awojide

If they piss you off, piss on them jor. Association of Notice me practitioners.

5. Chigbo

