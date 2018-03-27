The Late 5: PDP explains reason for apology, ISIS supporter who tried to radicalise children in London jailed and other top stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday, said it apologised to Nigerians so as to create a pathway for national healing and renewal of hope so as to rescue the country from “the current pathetic situation occasioned by the painful misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, had on Monday apologised to Nigerians and pleaded for forgiveness for the party’s culture of impunity and imposition of candidate, which he said led to the party’s defeat in the 2015 general election.

“It is imperative to further state that our apology has to do more with the fact that we made certain mistakes that allowed an anti-people movement to take over governance in our country,” the statement reads.

“Therefore, our apology is to ask Nigerians, once again, to put their trust in the rebranded PDP, particularly, as our party is the only platform that is committed to the national agenda of peace, unity, justice and prosperous nation,” the statement added.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has asked the PDP to accompany its “apology to Nigerians by returning all the funds looted from the public treasury under its watch during its 16 years in power”.

Nigerian lawmakers are planning to extend the 2017 budget spending to May 31, pending the passage as well as presidential assent of the 2018 budget.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Mustapha Dawaki, stated this at a joint public hearing on the national budget held at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, last week announced that the 2018 budget will be laid before both chambers on April 19 and passed on April 24.

Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye, has said he has uncovered an alleged plan by the Nigerian Police Force and the Kogi Government to assassinate him using lethal injection while travelling to the State.

He said that is why they insist on prosecuting him in Kogi, instead of Abuja, for a crime he allegedly committed.

The Senate on Tuesday started a fresh move toward reordering the sequence of elections by reintroducing the Bill to amend the Electoral Act 2010.

The bill, which was presented by Senator Suleiman Nazif, passed first reading at plenary.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially declared his intention to run for president in 2019 on the Platform of the PDP.

Abubakar announced his candidacy in Port Harcourt, Rivers, on Tuesday.

The former Vice President said his decision to make the announcement in Rivers is because he believes Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike represents what he represented in 1998/99 as the live wire of the PDP.

And stories from around the world…

Thousands of people have protested in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, angry at Russian officials over the leisure complex fire that killed at least 64 people, 41 of them children.

A national day of mourning will be observed on Wednesday.

A High Court judge has ordered the immediate release of Kenyan opposition figure Miguna Miguna from the airport where he is being held, reports the Star newspaper.

The paper adds that a judge has ordered him to appear in court tomorrow.

Miguna was detained by authorities at the airport as he arrived into Kenya yesterday – with footage later emerging of the dual national being manhandled by security guards.

Nato has announced it is cutting the size of its Russian mission by a third, removing accreditation from seven Russian staff and rejecting three other pending applications.

The Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the permanent size of the Russian mission would be cut from 30 to 20 people, adding the announcement was “a clear and very strong message that that there was a cost to Russia’s reckless actions” in poisoning the Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury earlier this month.

Three Indian journalists have been struck by vehicles and killed in recent days in what their families and rights groups claim were deliberate attacks.

The deaths of the reporters Sandeep Sharma in Madhya Pradesh state, and Navin Nischal and Vijay Singh in Bihar state, have underlined India’s status as one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist, particularly in languages other than English and outside large cities.

An extremist who attempted to build an army of child jihadists has been jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years for a range of terrorism offences.

Umar Haque was convicted of attempting to groom children as young as 11 at the Ripple Road mosque in Barking, east London, where he showed them footage of beheadings and conducted terrorism role-play exercises.

The self-confessed Isis supporter was also convicted of planning to use guns and a car packed with explosives to strike 30 high-profile targets including Big Ben, the Queen’s Guard and Westfield shopping centre in east London.