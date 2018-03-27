Atiku declares intention to run for President in 2019

Clearing speculations, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared his intention to run for President in 2019.

Abubakar announced his candidacy in Port Harcourt, Rivers, on Tuesday.

The former APC chieftain was in Rivers with the former Governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel; Senator Abdul Ningi and some other party leaders.

Governor Wike, also present, described the former vice president as a presidential candidate feared by the APC.

According to Governor Wike, the PDP is not just interested to getting power in 2019, it is out to rescue Nigeria from what he described as a period of maladministration.