Entertainment Roundup: Actress Sanaa Lathan denies biting Beyoncé on the face | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Banky W buys Lekki Duplex on his birthday

Singer Banky W clocked 37 years old yesterday and revealed that he has just bought a duplex in the highbrow area of Lekki.

The singer shared pictures of the new building on Snapchat.

Tonto Dikeh says Obasanjo is not her son’s grandfather

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not her son’s grandfather as widely believed.

The revelation was triggered by a post on an Instagram page, which

made reference to her son as Olusegun Obasanjo’s grandson with a photo of the two

“The former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo and his grandson 100% cute,” they wrote.

Tonto Dikeh, however replied that the former president is not her son’s grandfather.

“Excuse me that’s my son and that’s not his grandfather in any way. Baba is a great man and has been wonderful to me and my son but unfortunately we have no blood relationship with Baba,”she replied.

“But wldnt have you using my son’s image for a Lie. He has 2grand fathers. One is late and mine is very much alive. I was as ignorant as you until I found the truth so pls pls pls and pls again I’m a mother and I wldnt tolerate this…Thanks and God bless you & your business,” she concluded.

Actress, Sanaa Lathan denies biting Beyonce on the face

Hollywood actress, Sanaa Lathan has denied biting Beyonce on the face at a party.

Comedian, Tifanny Haddish had revealed in an interview that an actress bit Beyonce on the face, while they were all at a party together.

She however did not disclose the identity of the actress.

She recalled the incident, “So Beyoncé stormed away… went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch…’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

Sources have however alleged that the said actress is Sanaa Lathan, who was also a guest at the party.

Lathan has since denied the story on Twitter, saying “…if I did it would’ve been a love bite”.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Bill Cosby’s lawyers fight to stop jury from hearing accuser’s call to mum

Bill Cosby’s legal team doesn’t want the jury to hear a phone call Andrea Constand made to her mom. His lawyers are asking a judge to bar it from his retrial, TMZ has learned.

According to new legal documents, Cosby’s lawyers claim his accuser’s call in January 2005, in which she tells her mother she was drugged and molested about a year earlier is hearsay and shouldn’t be allowed.

Both Constand and her mom, Gianna, testified about the call during Cosby’s first trial which ended in a mistrial.