The Late 5: Premium Times reporter regains freedom; One feared dead, children trapped in Abuja building collapse | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist and reporter with online medium, Premium Times who has been detained in the custody of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) since Tuesday, has been released.

One person has been reported dead and about eighteen others, including children and food vendors trapped beneath the rubble of a building which collapsed at about 1:30pm this Friday in Jabi area of Abuja.

The three-storey shopping complex under construction was said to have been abandoned for over 15 years by the owner who recently mobilised workers to continue construction work on the structure.

Joint rescue efforts by officials of the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCTDA), National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and Julius Berger PLC had led to the rescue of eight persons including the site engineer, whose leg was reportedly broken.

The United Nations has on Friday demanded the immediate release of three aid workers abducted in March, while providing medical outreach at the camp of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Rann, Kalabalge Local Government Area of Borno.

Edward Kallon, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria,who made the call during a courtesy call on Gov. Kashim Shettima in Maiduguri as part of activities to mark the World Humanitarian Day, also urged the government of Nigeria to protect humanitarian workers providing services for persons affected by conflicts.

“A member of NEMA was killed in Damasak last week. These fatalities are a stark reminder of this dangerous reality for all humanitarians,’’ the UN envoy said as he urged parties to the conflict to enable the work of humanitarian workers by facilitating their access to people in need, in line with the international humanitarian law.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the National Assembly to reconvene without further delay.

In a statement on Friday by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party raised an alarm on what he described as a threat to the sanctity of the nation’s electoral system through an alleged plot to frustrate the efforts of the Executive, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the run-up to the polls in 2019.

“The National Assembly must be convened immediately,” the APC said, as it asked the legislature to urgently consider the crucial budget of the Independent National Electoral for the general elections.

The remains of Comrade Bunmi Ojo, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Commissioner in the Federal Character Commission has been laid to rest in his hometown, Ido Ekiti this Friday.

Business activities in the town were shut down as scores of people from different political associations, including the Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, former Governor and political mentor of the deceased, Segun Oni as well as Governor Ayo Fayose who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo, attended the funeral service held in honour of the politician who was shot by unknown gunmen on August 10 in Ado Ekiti, was

And stories from around the world:

Former cricket star Imran Khan has been elected prime minister of Pakistan in a vote at the country’s National Assembly.

His PTI party won the most seats in July’s elections – setting up Mr Khan to become PM with the help of small parties, more than two decades after he first entered politics. (BBC)

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had cancelled a military parade planned for November due to high costs — hours after the Pentagon indefinitely postponed the much-maligned event — and would instead head to Paris for ceremonies marking the end of World War I. (AFP)

Italy’s populist ruling coalition showed a united front on Friday in its push to revoke concessions held by Autostrade per l’Italia to operate toll highways after a bridge it managed collapsed this week, killing at least 38 people. (Reuters)

Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday over a case involving the country’s largest telecoms firm, one of three corruption investigations in which he has been named as a suspect. (Reuters)

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has called for imprisoned former president Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva to be allowed to run as a candidate in October’s presidential elections. (Al Jazeera)