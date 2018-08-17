The YNaija Cover – the 17th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
Dapchi ransom payment: Lai Mohammed’s integrity & the costs of cash to security
Samuel Ogundipe’s arrest proves the police won’t obey Osinbajo’s SARS directive
Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
Dapchi ransom payment: Lai Mohammed’s integrity & the costs of cash to security
Samuel Ogundipe’s arrest proves the police won’t obey Osinbajo’s SARS directive
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist and reporter with online medium, Premium Times ...
Social media, before troll toxicity and the poisonously paranoid atmosphere of fake news, was a fairly decent place. And on ...
On Wednesday, Jones Abiri, a journalist and publisher of Bayelsa-based Weekly Source newspaper detained illegally for two years by the ...
Around every election cycle, Nigerians are betrayed by individuals whom they thought were above petty politics. Professor Itse Sagay, the Chairman ...
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday resolved to set up ...
Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate scandal will shame at least ...
Leave a reply