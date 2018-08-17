Samuel Ogundipe’s arrest proves the police won’t obey Osinbajo’s SARS directive

Samuel Ogundipe

On Wednesday, Jones Abiri, a journalist and publisher of Bayelsa-based Weekly Source newspaper detained illegally for two years by the Department of the Secret Service (DSS) without arraignment was released. Abiri’s release brought a sigh of relief for proponents of press freedom; but it was short-lived due to the Nigeria Police’s arrest of Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist with online news medium, Premium Times. Ogundipe was allegedly arrested for publishing the Inspector General of Police’s interim report on the invasion of the National Assembly last week Tuesday by officials of the DSS.

READ MORE: Jones Abiri is finally arraigned after the Nigerian government illegally detained him for two years

The police secretly arraigned Ogundipe without providing him access to his lawyers. He was later detained for not revealing the source of the story, a practice unethical for journalists. His detention has elicited reactions and condemnations from both local and international activists while a social media campaign for his release has been intensified since Tuesday. On Thursday, August 16, 2018, activists stormed the Force Headquarters in Abuja but got no response from the police hierarchy.

READ MORE: Jones Abiri: Is the DSS above the law?

The police also froze Ogundipe’s personal accounts, all in a bid to bully him into submission. This military-like tactic is absolutely wrong and seeing that it happened on the same day the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo ordered an immediate overhaul of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) shows that the police is in no way ready to heed to the presidential directive.

The continuous clampdown and censoring of the media is problematic and could prove to be this administration’s Achilles’ heel.

It’s time for the police to #FreeSamuelOgundipe.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

tosin adesina August 17, 2018

SERAP suing NYSC over Adeosun’s certificate shows how bad Buhari’s administration is

Around every election cycle, Nigerians are betrayed by individuals whom they thought were above petty politics. Professor Itse Sagay, the Chairman ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 16, 2018

The Late 5: NEC sets up committee to decentralise Nigeria Police, Falconets crash out of World Cup | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday resolved to set up ...

Chude Jideonwo August 16, 2018

The Daily Vulnerable: “I have no baggage”

Immediately I said it, I did a double-take. Something about it came from deep inside me. I had just arrived Lagos ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 16, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Cardi B to open 2018 MTV VMA, Detroit Church holds vigil for ‘Queen of Soul’ | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 16, 2018

The Big 5: I’m under mounting pressure to run for President – Tambuwal, INEC defends budget before NASS | Other stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has on Wednesday, disclosed that he ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 15, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 15th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:   BREAKING: I’m considering joining the race for the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail