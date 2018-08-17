Today’s Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Reno Omokri, Emeka Uduma and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list for today:

  1. Ali Baba

Hmmm… last last… we will drink our oil

A post shared by Ali Baba (@alibabagcfr) on

Couldn’t have said it better Baba.

Na dem dey rush us, Na dem dey rush us. I hope we learn our lesson before its too late.

2. Reno Omokri

Me sef…I’m confused o. 

Las-Las they will release Album ontop OshioBaba head for contradictory statements.

3. Emeka Uduma

She just came obviously.

She can check buses in Ibadan for gentlemen.

4. K Banky

Perhaps, Peter the Rock is still in pains, unable to turn his neck to say anything.

Truly truly sha, this PMB mid-term break has brought change to the land sha.

5. Miss Independent

Aunty, this table you’re shaking ?!

6. Adanu Moses

I wish many will understand that Kogi needs a special #HallelujahChallenge.

Same state a lawmaker hid on a tree for 11 hours. To save his life though.

7. Ladi Amoky

Why are some Nigerians like this..? Imagine if this one was a Politician.

This one is strong o..I leave it to my opponent to answer.

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

