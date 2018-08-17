Today’s Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Reno Omokri, Emeka Uduma and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list for today:

Ali Baba

Couldn’t have said it better Baba.

Na dem dey rush us, Na dem dey rush us. I hope we learn our lesson before its too late.

2. Reno Omokri

Just negodu the man who said “government houses should not be occupied by entertainers”! What is he doing here? Oshiomhole lacks the intellect to know that the greatest US President in the last 40 years was Ronald Reagan-An ENTERTAINER. Entertainers make good leaders #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/Q3psfRL2eP — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 17, 2018

Me sef…I’m confused o.

Las-Las they will release Album ontop OshioBaba head for contradictory statements.

3. Emeka Uduma

After standing from Ojota to Fadeyi before sitting down inside this BRT, the girl who stood in front of me finally got to sit beside me and said; you couldn't even be a gentleman and allow me sit. Iz like this one just came to Lagos. Gentle what @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/VRGdSQeeps — Emeka Uduma 💭 (@IAmMrMeks) August 17, 2018

She just came obviously.

She can check buses in Ibadan for gentlemen.

4. K Banky

Perhaps, Peter the Rock is still in pains, unable to turn his neck to say anything.

Truly truly sha, this PMB mid-term break has brought change to the land sha.

5. Miss Independent

Back then in school

Apart from me 😁😁

Who else pretend to be thinking of an answer whenever the teacher looks at you but deep down, your head is actually empty?😂😂😂 — miss independent🌹😘 (@lizydiamond0) August 17, 2018

Aunty, this table you’re shaking ?!

6. Adanu Moses

Dear Twitter, this is the bank credit alert of the Salary of a class teacher in Kogi State. Please, what can N6,719 buy in the market that will be enough for a family for a month? pic.twitter.com/wCckrfBrp2 — Adanu Moses (@MOAdanu) August 16, 2018

I wish many will understand that Kogi needs a special #HallelujahChallenge.

Same state a lawmaker hid on a tree for 11 hours. To save his life though.

7. Ladi Amoky

You are allowed only one choice, A or B. Chose wisely and with the fear of God…. pic.twitter.com/z3BYJBSfBA — The Godfather (@Ayourb) August 17, 2018

this bros dey go ib from lag, e con follow ogun-ondo-edo-kogi-kwara-oyo 🙌🏿 — Hafeez (@oddfuckingslim) August 17, 2018

Why are some Nigerians like this..? Imagine if this one was a Politician.

"If you do not care about what other people think, you'll become a prisoner in your own freedom" – Lao Lu https://t.co/0K852A6Y8t — michael (@hemical) August 17, 2018

This one is strong o..I leave it to my opponent to answer.