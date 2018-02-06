The Late 5: Saraki expresses sympathy for CCT Chairman, Antonio Conte will not be sacked and other top stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki Tuesday, expressed sympathy for the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar over his alleged travail in the hand of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Saraki in a post on his Facebook page said that the EFCC suddenly woke up four days to the resumption of his (Saraki’s) asset declaration case to slam a criminal charge against Umar.

The Forum of Non-Governmental Organisations in Nigeria (FONGON) Tuesday, accused those who looted the nation’s treasury of being behind the campaign against the second term aspiration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The forum, which comprises 200 NGOs with three million members, asked Nigerians not to fall for the trap of looters who want to regain power through the backdoor.

It faulted the letter and a statement by both former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida on Buhari’s re-election bid.

The media aide to Babangida, Kassim Afegbua, will present himself to the police on Wednesday.

Afegbua was declared wanted by the police over a controversial statement he issued on behalf of the former President, criticising President Buhari’s administration.

Afegbua’s lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, said in a statement on Tuesday morning that his client was not invited by the police before he was declared wanted by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Also, according to Premium Times, Kassim has sued for fundamental rights enforcement.

Afegbua is also requesting N1 billion in damages from the police, its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, and two media houses, according to court filings.

Ajulo filed the suit at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court Tuesday afternoon.

The reliefs sought include an immediate end to the alleged harassment being meted against him by the police.

Suspected gunmen Tuesday, kidnapped two contractors working on one of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), projects in Otuogiri Community, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said in Yenagoa that police had arrested the accomplice and that he was undergoing interrogation.

President Buhari Monday, said all security agencies in the country have been instructed to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms.

The president was reacting to recent attacks in Benue and Taraba, and other parts of the country in the continued herdsmen/farmers clashes.

“The attacks by suspected herdsmen will not be tolerated and I appeal to all Nigerians to refrain from reprisal attacks,” President Buhari said while commissioning a school in Nassarawa.

And stories from around the world…

Antonio Conte will not be sacked as Chelsea manager in the wake of Monday night’s 4-1 defeat at Watford.

According to BBC, the decision from the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge point to the fact that Chelsea remains in the top four, and are still in the Champions League and FA Cup.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Taiwan, causing massive buildings to collapse.

The quake struck 14 miles northeast of Hua-lien at a depth of 1 km, the US Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

South Africa‘s Jacob Zuma’s grip on power appears to be weakening after parliamentary officials decided to delay a key national speech the embattled president was due to give this week.

US President Donald Trump is gearing up to release his infrastructure plan — $1.5 trillion on projects over 10 years — on Monday, CNBC reports, citing a White House official.

Polish President Andrzej Duda says he will sign the country’s controversial Holocaust bill, but plans to send the bill to the constitutional tribunal for review.

The law would make it illegal to accuse the nation of complicity in crimes committed by Nazi Germany, including the Holocaust.