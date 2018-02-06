GTBank’s Art635 gallery calls for artists, painters and sculptors

Art635, the largest online art gallery in Nigeria, is giving indigenous artists a FREE digital space to showcase and sell their artworks. Powered by GTBank, C is open to painters, sculptors, photographers and artists of all forms in Nigeria and across Africa.

So far, Art635 has been at the forefront to of promoting African arts and currently features over 1,000 unique artworks by different artists. So, get on board and showcase your artworks.

To submit your artworks, click here.

For more information, kindly visit www.art635.gallery/about or send an email to [email protected]