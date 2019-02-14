Article

The Late 5: Troops kill 11 insurgents, recover ammunition in Adamawa; NYSC DG warns corps members to avoid breaking electoral law | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Troops kill 11 insurgents, recover ammunition in Adamawa

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops killed 11 Boko Haram members in a fresh attack coordinated by the insurgents at Madagali town, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa. In a statement, Ado Isa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 7 Division, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, said the troops also destroyed and recovered high calibre ammunition and equipment from the insurgents.

Malami urges INEC to postpone elections in Zamfara

In a letter dated February 14, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara, field candidates for the general elections. He also urged INEC to postpone the National Assembly, governorship and state assembly elections in the state to enable APC to catch up with other parties.

NYSC DG warns corps members to avoid breaking electoral law

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has warned corps members participating as INEC ad-hoc staff in the general election that they would be jailed if they break any electoral law in the course of their assignment. Kazaure gave the warning Thursday in Yola while addressing corps members trained to participate in the exercise.

We won’t postpone presidential poll for any reason – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said on Thursday it would not shift date for the presidential election, despite the recent fire incidents that destroyed several Smart Card Reader Machines it originally configured for the 2019 polls. This was revealed the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, represented by one of his National Commissioners Festus Okoye.

Buhari makes final campaign rally stop at Katsina

Thousands of APC supporters have taken over Katsina, the Katsina State capital, awaiting the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari for his campaign rally in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the supporters who arrived the city on Wednesday slept on the streets in spite of the cold weather. Buhari arriving Katsina on Thursday marks the end of his campaign rally for the presidential polls on Saturday.

