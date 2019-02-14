Article

The YNaija Cover – the 14th of February

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:

 

 

#NigeriaDecides: President Buhari to address the nation at 7pm

 

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2019

President Buhari promises free and fair elections and urges Nigerians to ”choose wisely” in national broadcast

President Buhari on Thursday evening addressed Nigerians in a live broadcast ahead of Saturday’s presidential polls. Buhari, who is also ...

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2019

The Late 5: Troops kill 11 insurgents, recover ammunition in Adamawa; NYSC DG warns corps members to avoid breaking electoral law | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Troops kill 11 insurgents, recover ammunition in Adamawa The Nigerian Army on ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 14, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: President Buhari to address the nation at 7pm

Ahead of this Saturday’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address the nation in a broadcast at 7pm with a repeat at 9pm. ...

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2019

The premiere of ‘Opinionated’ has some wrong opinions about feminism and being gay and it will make you weep

Nigerian talk shows are so vastly bland that the more I try to maintain my disinterest, the more they keep ...

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2019

The Big 5: Three persons killed by Boko Haram in Shettima’s convoy; UK threatens Nigerian politicians with visa ban, asset forfeiture | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Three persons killed by Boko Haram in Shettima’s convoy According to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 13, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 13th of February

Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija:     The Late 5: Court grants ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, two ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail