President Buhari promises free and fair elections and urges Nigerians to ”choose wisely” in national broadcast

President Buhari on Thursday evening addressed Nigerians in a live broadcast ahead of Saturday’s presidential polls. Buhari, who is also seeking a second term under the All Progressives Congress, urged every eligible Nigerian to cast their vote and assured that the elections would be free fair. A huge part of the presidential’s speech was political rhetoric, ensconced in a political echo chamber that the president seems to blissfully live in.

He reminded Nigerians about his campaign manifesto of ”Change” before he was installed as president of Nigeria in 2015, and reiterated those promises and his government’s determination towards providing infrastructure, jobs, food security and diversification of the economy. But we all know that the economy has been in a painfully steady decline, and today Vienna-based World Data Lab World Poverty Clock declared that over 91 million Nigerians are now living in extreme poverty.

A major observation about Buhari’s address is the fact the we are still stuck with APC and PDP, the latter providing the most seemingly solid opposition since it was booted out in 2015 after a failed sixteen-year rule. Atiku Abubakar has emerged with this rejuvenated PDP side as the ”alternative” and we will know the outcome when INEC releases the results. In the meantime, vote for the candidate of your choice, desist from election violence and may God bless Nigeria.

