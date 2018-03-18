[The Media Blog] Oreka Godis is the real star of “Love Lounge”

On the latest episode of EbonyLife TV’s Love Lounge, the show that has upended late-night television with its salacious structure, begins with host Oreka Godis highlighting her subject of discussion What Attracts You. But she’s quick to indicate that the topic would be explored in an opposite-sex context, meaning we were going to be hearing a lot of man-woman stuff. Granted, this extra bit of information doesn’t particularly call for applause, but it’s important to note that it sets the tone and language for the entire episode.

It’s common practice for topics like this to be examined only through a heterosexual lens, on romantic late-night radio and magazine columns. On Love Lounge, Oreka Godis subtly points out the kind of audience the content is targeted for. And that’s not a bad thing. She is joined by writer and presenter Hauwa Mukan and Kelvin Steve, a communications channel manager. Love Lounge uses a radio-TV convergence model that adds a layer of sophistication to its template. Deep into the episode, Oreka Godis says “fuck” and “motherfucker” at different times, the latter as a way to literally describe men who are attracted and have sex with MILFs.



For elaboration, Kelvin explains that, for guys, sex with MILFs is only a temporary crave and experience, and that the MILF attraction subsequently makes way for another kind of sexual appetite or relationship. Early on, Kelvin states that he’s attracted to women who smell good and maintain good bodily hygiene. He also fancies Rihanna: her confidence and bad girl image. On the other hand, it was discovered that Hauwa is a sapiosexual. I still haven’t been able to bring myself to accepting this term as valid, even though that I find intelligence attractive. Hauwa lists the things she’s attracted to as “ability to carry on a conversation and expose me to things that I haven’t been exposed to.”



Since making its debut in 2013, Love Lounge has gravitated towards taboo topics like homosexuality and sex toys, and it’s been one of the most daring TV talk shows on Nigerian cable television. The show owes its brilliance and sheen to Oreka, who has now found a suitable outlet to soak in her oversize attitude and propensity for the usage of profanity. With Oreka, Love Lounge can only get brighter.

