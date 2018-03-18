“My daughter wants to be the next Emir and she’s disappointed…” “I am quite surprised” | Read our top 10 quotes from last week

From the world’s top diplomat lost his job after visiting Nigeria and president Buhari shedding tears at Dapchi to Snapchat’s disgraceful publicity stunt and the fallout from the Champions League, the past week gave us stirring events for stirring quotes. Here are ten of them:

Muhammadu Buhari

The Nigerian president was at Benue and received a surprise:

“I did not know that the IG did not stay in the state. I am getting to know this at this meeting. I am quite surprised”

Shehu Sani

The Kano senator with another gem following Buhari’s visit to Dapchi:

“A Red carpet should be for the Oscars or Grammy or Caines but not for Dapchi.”

Muhammadu Sanusi II

We are still within women’s month (yea) and the Emir of Kano’s revelation is one that may catch on:

“My daughter wants to be the next Emir of Kano, and she’s disappointed I’ve not yet appointed a woman to the Kano emirate council”

Penny for the thoughts of Honourable Kazaure (a.k.a “don’t give women too much opportunity”)

Wole Soyinka

President Buhari apparently let his eyes get teary on his Yobe visit but that did not impress Prof Soyinka while addressing the audience at the Ripples dialogue:

“I get impatient when I hear things like Buhari has failed to go and sympathise with the people of Benue, with the people of Nassarawa, with the people of Dapchi or wherever. Who needs sympathy? Is it sympathy that will reorder their broken lives? Is sympathy the issue? We are speaking here of one commodity that is fundamentally human deserving, justice. There should be an internal measure to avoid repeat. We are speaking here of a president that will respond with massive action and not showing up at the arena of human desecration to shed any unjust tears, but give orders that the bloodthirsty terrorists are brought to book.”

Peter Obi

At the same Ripples dialogue, Peter Obi caught on the recent wailings on senators’ running costs to direct attention at the salaries of governors:

“None of you knows what a governor earns, quote me anywhere if you know you won’t be here. It is something you can’t imagine. You just know the one of senators, and you are shouting, but what if you know that of the governors?”

Donald Trump

Rex Tillerson had just got back to the US from his Africa trip when he was fired by executive tweet. President Trump explained his reason for the termination:

“Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time. We — we got along actually quite well, but we disagreed on things.When you look at the Iran deal, I think it’s terrible. I guess he thought it was OK. I wanted to either break it or do something, and he felt a little bit differently. So we were not really thinking the same.”

Rihanna

This is 2018 and someone at Snapchat thought a bad joke about Rihanna’s physical abuse by Chris Brown would be funny. It wasn’t:

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children, and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy [sic] away.”

At the time of publishing this, Snap’s value has shed at least a billion dollars.

David Oyelowo

The James Bond role is up for grabs and the Gringo star is one of those in the mentions for the coveted role. Is he up for it?

“Yes, I would consider it, but that doesn’t mean I would do it. I’m an actor who loves playing lots of different kinds of roles, and sometimes when you play such an iconic role, that can be a more challenging thing to do.”

Masterkraft

The award-winning producer had good words for creatives seeking motivation for their craft:

“I don’t think you need to enhance or boost your creativity with drugs. I believe that creativity is God-given. If you can harness your creativity without drugs, it would be good for you because you might find yourself in an environment where you would not find drugs.”

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United only managed four shots on target over two legs of their Round of 16 defeat by Sevilla. The Red Devils’ manager’s post-match reaction was, to say the least, an explosion on the defensive:

“That is not the end of the world. I sit in this chair twice in the Champions League and I knock Man United out at home at Old Trafford. I sit in this chair with Porto, Man United out, I sit in this chair with Real Madrid, Man United out. So is not something new for the club and of course being Manchester United manager and losing a Champions League tie at home is a disappointment, obviously”