The scientist who defied death | See the top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Living like Hawking

They said Stephen Hawking had 2 years to live in 1963. They said Stephen Hawking would never speak again in 1985. He stuck around until 2018 with one of the loudest voices on the planet. Nothing kept him from his dreams. We honor him by living the same way. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 14, 2018

Despicable Abuser

Shocking CCTV footage caught US baseball player Danry Vasquez repeatedly slapping his girlfriend as they walked down a flight of stairs in Texas. Watch below ▼ https://t.co/7qtsGCaZMI pic.twitter.com/HalaAkRxxo — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 14, 2018

Somalia had fine people?

How I thought all Somalis looked like before the #FinePeoplefromSomalia tag 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/syO9pbCpwn — BLACK BURGER (@KokiWrites) March 12, 2018

Snafu or is she his king woman?

Katy Perry Kiss-bullying

Katy Perry kissed an 'American Idol' contestant — and he really didn't like it pic.twitter.com/VqEukzHZL2 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 15, 2018

Standing with Rihanna… and reversing

Your WCW deleted Snapchat because Rihanna said so. She then remembered that she's not really pretty without Snapchat filters, so she's downloading the app again . — Serious Bants 🇳🇬 (@Xcel_101) March 16, 2018

Action for puppies but not kids?

Sooooo….a single puppy dies on a plane and you introduce a Bill in two days. 17 kids die and we don’t even have hearings. Real profile in courage. https://t.co/r8BJ4EhG1E — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 15, 2018

Clean Boys Appreciation Tweet

Can we just take a min to appreciate clean guys. Guys who put themselves together, shower atleast twice a day , dress well , well organized inside and outside and smell good . There are not enough of you but some of us ladies appreciate the few of you who are CLEAN — Nwanyi Ákwà (@jimbaybay) March 15, 2018

Pray for those who hurt you

Wanna know how to get over people who hurt you? Pray for them every time you think about them. Genuinely pray for their health, strength and for them to be a better person. Watch it change your perspective. — VICKYLOGAN (@victoriouslogan) March 13, 2018

Super Subs

The SpiderMan who couldn’t protect Chibok is blasted by the SuperMan who couldn’t protect Dapchi from alien invasion. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 14, 2018

Operation get Buhari to talk

Dear CNN @camanpour, The MEDIA in my country ‘Nigeria’ is afraid to interview our president. The new low is that Journalists are bullied and arrested on a weekly basis. President Buhari has not done a Presidential Media Chat since December 2015. Help us interview him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/72aa9rrgsX — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) March 14, 2018

Nothing wrong with this marketing?

In 2008, I was marketing one Ginger drink, took it to a shop and the owner was like drop one carton lets see. I then told my friends to go and buy almost all. Within 2 days, drink don finish. Owner of the shop called me,

" young man, your drink dey move. bring 50 cartons." — Mohammed Ahmed Gorko (@I_Am_marwa) March 11, 2018

School fees for land

As a student in 2010 i gave a guy my pocket money to pay his final year tuition fees, he reached out to me few minutes ago to dash me 2 plots of land in Ado Ekiti. I am speechless — Sammy Desh (@Deshysmalls) March 16, 2018

You got served!

Steve Nzonzi – "we thought they were going to press a bit more. We didn't know we will have the ball the way we did cos we thought they were a big club". Nzonzi, don't do this😭🤣😭🤣 — Mr. Deolu 🇳🇬 (@Atis___) March 13, 2018

