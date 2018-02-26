[The Media Blog] These are the sessions you shouldn’t miss at Social Media Week Lagos 2018

The 2018 edition of Social Media Week Lagos, the annual conference now considered Africa’s largest digital media and tech event, returns to the Landmark Events Centre on the 26th February to the 2nd of March 2018. The event heads into its 6th year after a successful 2017 edition that saw over 15, 000 attendees across the week and had a global online reach of 454 million.

Social Media Week Lagos week-long programming focuses on ideas, trends, insights, business practices and policy that leverage technology to transform industries and communities across Africa. In 2017, over 100 local and international organisations contributed to the event. The SMW Lagos 2018 theme Closer will explore the intensifying conflict between community and individualism. The conversation will bring together a diversity of perspectives to discuss the most productive ways to harness these forces to drive innovation, improve consumer experiences and bring people together.

Here are the sessions to look out for at this year’s Social Media Week

Monday, February 26

New Age Africa: The Role of Afrocentric Publications and Millennial Engagements

(1:30pm – 2:00pm)

Organised by Morebranches, this session will explore the stream of information, publications and culture in the age of digital technology in Africa. This panel will be gathering of media entrepreneurs and bloggers like Douglas Jekan, Chude Jideonwo, Adedayo Laketu, Olukorede Ogundiya, Afopefoluwa Ojo, Zintle Ramano, and Imoh Umoren.

The Evolution of Native Advertising: A Case Study of Pulse 36

(4:30pm – 5:00pm)

In addition to being media partners of the tech event, Pulse Nigeria will host an evening session on advertising and the panel will be moderated by Tunde Kara, Country Head (sales) for Nigeria at Ringier Africa Digital Publishing and will feature speakers like Segun Adekoye of Access Bank, Folahan Abudu of Diageo, Dami Khadijah of TedxEuston, Opeyemi Lawal of Airtel. The attendees at the season will be afforded the opportunity to learn about elements and features of compelling content, the importance of presentation and meticulous distribution strategy.

Tuesday, February 27

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work in Nigeria

(10:30am – 11: 30am)

Technology is changing the way we work and experts have predicted a future where about 65% of jobs are susceptible to robots and AI thereby making present and future jobs outlook pretty bleak. In this session, attendees will learn why artificial intelligence revolution is important and how to take advantage of the phenomenon. One of the speakers, Emeka Okoye, is the CEO and founder of Cymantiks Limited, with 18 years experience in semantic web, Open Data, with a primary focus on solution design, engineering and product development.

Stay Hairducated – The Art of Styling Natural Hair

(3:00pm – 4:00pm)

This is a session for natural hair beauties and stylists in the hair industry. This is a platform to connect, network and learn from the experts in the beauty industry. This masterclass session will help young beauty stylists and established hair stylists stay educated about the natural hair business and learn about the latest natural hair trends on social media. Join CEO of Olorisupergal, Tosin Ajibade as she speaks on Hairducation.

Wednesday, February 28

Feminism and the Nigerian Kitchen

(1:00pm – 1:30pm)

A roundtable discussion to explore the extent to which the role of women in the household has changed and how social media has influenced the dynamics of modern Nigerian family and the way we cook and consume food. Chef Benedict, founder of The Chef Benedict Culinary Experience, will teach on the current food consumption trends in Nigerian and opportunities within the food industry for both men and women.

Thursday, March 1

Digital Romance: Love and Relationships in the Era of Social Media

(2:00pm – 1:30pm)

There has been a drastic change in the dynamics of love and relationships in Nigeria since the popularity of the internet and social media. This panel session seeks to lay out the pros and consume of digitally fuelled relationships as well as form discussions around how digital technology can be maximized as a tool to help better relationships.

Organised by Vibe.ng of Freeme Media, there will be speakers like Fola Akinmolayan, Osikhena Dirisu of Beat FM Lagos, Bamidele Osagie, and Iceberg Slim. Through the eyes of relationship experts, psychologists, counsellors and personnels in related fields, the impact on matters of the heart will be logically weighted using real life experiences and practical scenarios.

Friday, March 2

The CNN Debate: How Can Social Media Be Used to Drive the African #MeToo Conversation?

(3:00pm – 4:00pm)

CNN Africa will debate how social media can be used to drive the conversation beyond the Western #MeToo movement to include African voices who have also been victims of abuse and harassment. The debate will also include male allies who can help to push the conversation into places where women are often shut out about awareness and a mindset shift.

Kemi Dasilva-Ibru, Eurel Nwafor, Edmund Olotu, Ireti Bakare and more are the slew of speakers that will join Editor, CNN Africa Stephanie Busari on the panel.

For more information on other panel sessions and space availability, go to Social Media Week Lagos.