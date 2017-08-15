[The Music Blog] Buzz Review: Simi’s Joromi is a masterclass of many ideas

It’s hard to imagine Simi herself does not know she’s one of the most prolific Afropop songwriters of her time, but the fact of this is rarely debated. If her shrewdness with story building doesn’t set her apart, the lithe voice produced by her lips will. And if all else fails, it’s nearly impossible to ignore how she floats her combined ability on distinctively Afro-inspired composition styles as a signature and as a manner of emblazoning authenticity in the sleekest way possible. “Joromi” her latest single is a wrap-up of all these qualities.

Though inherently set on a different narrative from Sir Victor Nwaifo’s 1969 classic of the same name, co-producer, Oscar ensures high-life guitars are sustained for an acoustic baseline as Simi flirts with an elusive lover, imploring him to take her number.

The magic of “Joromi” however is the hook, a beautiful call-and-response set piece kicked off with a drum roll, back up vocals and acoustic guitars. Simi’s voice is so effortless its almost subtle. Her need is implied as it pertains to the theme of the song, but there is also a masterful comfort evident in how she lingers on the last rhyming words of each line. “Joromi” is a masterclass of many ideas, including entrapping your crush and boldly staking claims to objects of desire, but nothing beats how Simi delivers with a skill of a veteran.