The Music Blog: I was suicidal and turned to smoking when I made ‘Soso’ – Omah Lay opens up

Nigerian music is blessed with a multitude of talented artists who constantly strive to push the boundaries of creativity within the genre. Among these rising stars, Omah Lay shines bright as one of the finest musicians making waves on the global stage. With his groundbreaking hit single ‘Soso,’ Omah Lay has captured the hearts of listeners worldwide and taken Afrobeats to new heights.

‘Soso’ serves as one of the lead singles from Omah Lay’s highly anticipated debut album, ‘Boy Alone.’ This captivating track delves deep into the artist’s emotional journey, providing a raw and honest depiction of the struggles that accompany fame. Through a mesmerizing melody, Omah Lay pours his heart out, forging an intimate connection with his audience.

In a recent interview with Steph TV, Omah Lay shed light on the creative process behind ‘Soso’ and the emotional state he was in while crafting this powerful song. Reflecting on the poignant lyrics, “Water no get enemy, until you fall for Osimiri,” the artist explained his interpretation, likening water to a friendly force until one finds themselves submerged in the depths of an ocean.

It is worth noting that the iconic phrase, “Water no get enemy,” originated from the legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti. Artists across generations continue to incorporate this powerful line into their works, utilizing it as a tool to convey their personal thoughts and experiences.

Furthermore, Omah Lay revealed that he was grappling with immense pain when he created ‘Soso,’ resorting to smoking as a coping mechanism. In his own words, he disclosed, “I was at the verge of… I was suicidal, mahn. Trust me, I was really f*cked up.”

However, Omah Lay sees his journey as an opportunity to help others who may be going through similar struggles. By fearlessly channeling his emotions into music and openly discussing his personal battles, he believes he can make a genuine impact on those who find solace in his songs. While some artists shy away from delving into the depths of their psyche, Omah Lay emphasizes the importance of addressing such issues, highlighting that the true essence of Afrobeat lies in its ability to convey profound messages rather than mere surface-level vibes.

The success of ‘Soso’ in Nigeria has been nothing short of remarkable, with listeners captivated by its compelling composition. As fans delve deeper into the meaning behind the lyrics, their appreciation for the music grows exponentially. Omah Lay’s willingness to expose his vulnerability and share his story has resonated profoundly with his audience, solidifying his position as a trailblazer in the Afrobeats scene.

Watch the interview with Steph TV below.