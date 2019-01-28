Article

The #NextLevel on Power is Buhari’s promise to improve electricity

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is providing clean uninterrupted off-grid embedded solar power to 16 key economic clusters/markets around Nigeria through the Energizing Economies Programme, lighting up shops in 16 cities or locations (Ariara Market Aba, Sabon Gari Kano, Sura Market, Lagos; Isinkan Market, Akure, Ondo State; and Edaiken Market in Benin, Edo State.

While the Buhari administration have deployed 20,000 units of “solar home systems” to power rural households across 12 states through the “Beyond the Grid” programme, it has recorded a 50% expansion in grid capacity from 5,000MW to 7,125MW.

The 701 Billion Payment Assurance Programme has also been implemented to resolve the challenges of the Power Sector Transmission Expansion and Rehabilitation Programmes to improve grid capacity.

At the Next Level, the APC-led goverment will execute the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), a $550 Million Rural Electrification Programme, supported by the World Bank/AfDB to create a pipeline of private local investments and financial incentives to catalyze the Nigerian off grid market for standalone solar solutions.

At the Next Level, the Buhari administration will move from lighting up the 16 markets such as Sura, Ariaria to 300 markets and clusters with clean, uninterrupted off-grid power.

