The Opera News bubble has burst, but is anyone really surprised?

Opera News

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Hundreds of Nigerian journalists and writers across the country were reminded of the universality of this statement when they received communication either ending their contractual agreement with news platform Opera News, or communication that demanded they change their editorial style to match the platform’s requirement of impressions over content or engagement. This blunt but covert mass retrenchment is very different from the public and ‘joyful’ ‘signings’ that occurred in September and October at Opera’s offices, involving many high profile influencers.

What caused this sudden and volatile split?

The reasons are legion. Some writers complained of having the content sent in altered significantly in such ways that could harm their career. Others complained about being grifted of their deserved simply because their articles were a few impressions short of the required minimum to earn a wage with Opera News. Writer David Hundeyin was more explicit in his explanations o f why he was parting ways with the company, explaining why his contract with the platform wasn’t renewed.

Emmy nominated Nigerian journalist and filmmaker Ruona Meyer also weighed in on the situation, explaining why she didn’t accept a contract from the platform and why she thinks their motivations might be exploitative.

Opera News hasn’t given an official response to the mass retrenchment and the accusations that have followed. But it severely dents its good with a Nigerian audience skeptical about Chinese interests in the country.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Edwin Okolo January 7, 2020

Will Queercity be the podcast to finally break through for queer representation in Nigerian media?

Over the last 10 years, we have had a handful of queer-focused Nigerian run media experiments. The longest running and ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 3, 2020

Kizz Daniel is a Star! Singer Rounds off 2019 with superstar performance at #KizzDanielLive

December 26, 2019 may have been just another day for most Nigerians but for fans that attended Kizz Daniel Live ...

Op-Ed Editor January 2, 2020

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Editor December 30, 2019

Shina Peters, Dbanj, Wande Coal and Zlatan join Alibaba January 1st 2020 concert

The growing list of A list artists confirmed for Alibaba’s January 1st 2020 retro themed concert continue to swell, legendary ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 11, 2019

Remy Martin unveils Remy Producers Ng collaboration song featuring Phyno

Premium cognac, Remy Martin, has unveiled the highly anticipated Remy Producers Trilogy collaboration song and music video featuring ace rapper ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 2, 2019

What do you wear to a presidential inauguration ball?

Guests invited to the premiere of Your Excellency ponder how to slay on Nollywood’s biggest night of 2019 Ever since ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail