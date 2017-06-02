“The President himself negotiated the Lagos-Calabar rail funding”, Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari personally re-negotiated the funding of the Lagos-Calabar rail project.

He also disclosed that the Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene road was captured in the 2017 budget, adding that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Usani, has also proposed the reconstruction of the Calabar-Ogoja Road.

Osinbajo said (Punch), “The Federal Government is certainly interested in Cross Rivers and the President himself re-negotiated the China-Exim loan for the Lagos-Calabar rail.

“In our budget this year, we have provided for the Odukpani/Ikot-Ekpene road and I also know that the Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru has been negotiating for the Calabar/Ogoja Road.

“There are other environmental projects that this government is working on, am sure you must have heard of the work we are doing in Adiabo-Okrikang Erosion Control, Eastern Naval Command Erosion Control Project Phase 1, among others.”