The problem with the States’ handling of arrested ‘looters’

At the height of the #EndSARS protests, a lot of people from the ruling class were silent as they knew that they were part of a system that stifled the growth of the nation. Several governors failed to engage with protesters and some even tried to stop the protests. And, now that looting of warehouses and private businesses have become a phenomenon, they have found their voices and energy.

Though, there have been genuine and patriotic calls for the arrest and prosecution of hoodlums responsible for the lootings. These calls have also included the arrest of hoodlums who invaded Police stations and took over Police garbs. Fortunately, many of the hoodlums have been arrested by security agents but the current problem now is the State Governors’ handling of the cases.

There have been cases of Governors ordering security agents to go from house to house searching for looted properties and COVID-19 palliatives. It is unfortunate that the same state governments who reportedly hoarded palliatives meant for the people now consider themselves powerful enough to invade people’s private spaces without court orders.

A Twitter User, Uncle Annas posted:

In Kaduna, it’s house to house operation in search of stolen palliatives by security operatives. Haba @elrufai.” In response, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai quoted the tweet with the following:

KADUNA UPDATE: We intend to bring each and every one of them to justice. Stealing and destruction of property in the guise of #EndSARS will not be tolerated in Kaduna State. Thanks.”

While this might seem logical and consistent with the character of the governor, it is an undemocratic practice. No one should be powerful enough to invade another person’s house without a court order.

This is not just exclusive to Governor El-Rufai as some other Governors have also joyfully posted on their Social Media platforms that they are going all the way in punishing looters. And, knowing the Nigerian security agencies’ penchant for impunity, there would definitely be innocent people among those arrested.

Also, the media parades are undemocratic, even though they have become normal in Nigeria. The entire charade is symptomatic of the lawlessness and oppression that are now endemic with Nigeria’s ruling class.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac October 29, 2020

There’s a curious thing happening in the comment section of Buhari’s tweets

Nigerians have always created a distinct, humorous relationship with each passing president. Who can forget the subtle play on former ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 29, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: President Buhari warns of a second-wave but is there really a possibility of a looming lockdown?

President Buhari, Thursday, took to his Twitter handle to notify Nigerians of a looming lockdown over concerns of a possible second wave of Covid-19 in the country, stating how it would a negative impact on the nation’s economy. But could this be an attempt to stop matters related to the #EndSARS...

Michael Isaac October 29, 2020

Why is social media only toxic to Desmond Elliot after elections?

To say that the demands from the #EndSARS protest hold no atom of truth is to say that Nigerians who ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 29, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Could Adamu Garba win his lawsuit against Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey?

A Nigerian Twitter user has sued Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant who sued Jack Dorsey for supporting an end to police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria...

Chinedu Okafor October 29, 2020

#YNaijaSportsExtra: Here’s why the world is raving over Marcus Rashford

What defines an athlete? Most sports analysts would say said athlete’s level of play. And, in the world of sports, ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 29, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: How the reported absence of LASTMA officials is affecting Lagosians

In the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, there has been a noticeable absence of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on the roads, according to reports. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the police were also reported to have deserted...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail