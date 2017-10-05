The relationship between the Executive and the Legislature should not be “smooth” – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said the 36 Houses of Assembly must make their governors accountable on monies spent.

Declaring open a retreat for members and management staff of the Gombe State House of Assembly in Abuja Wednesday, Dogara said the kind of “smooth relationship” between some state legislatures and their governors was a source of concern.

He said the theme of the retreat, ‘Good Governance Through Effective Law Making’, could not have come at a better time as Nigeria was in dire need of good governance through good government.

Excerpts:

“Let me say this. The responsibility of managing resources at the state level is vested in the legislature and not the executive.”

“In Gombe State, I know we’ve had good governance. I can say that because I’m a living witness. What I can’t say is whether the good governance is delivered as a result of the good work of the state assembly or not. But I can say without fear of any contradiction that the role of the state legislature in Nigeria is something we have to re-examine.”

“From the federally collected receipts, more money goes to the states than the centre…we can be confrontational without being combative. The citizens should be afraid if the relationship between the executive and the legislature is defined as very smooth. Our work is to ask questions and someone must answer those questions.”

“The relationship between the state legislatures and executives in some states is too smooth, and that gives a lot of our people a source of concern.”

In a goodwill message, Senator Joshua Lidani, who represented Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, said the retreat would enable the state legislators to sharpen their skills.