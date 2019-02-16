Article

The shooting of ‘Star Wars Episode IX’ has ended and this sweet photo from John Boyega will get you in your feels

I did not expect to tear up yesterday when John Boyega tweeted a cute Star Wars picture of himself (Finn), Daisey Ridley (Rey) and Oscar Isaac (Poe) embracing in the middle of the dessert. The picture is to announce the end of shooting Episode IX, which is the still-untitled but won’t be for long. As a huge fan of the three characters, it was too much to bear. Come on, just look at them.

Episode IX is the much-awaited installment following 2017’s The Last Jedi, which built up on Star Wars lore and introduced higher stakes (some fans found the movie quite tepid but whatever). Also, it was a painfully gorgeous swan song for actress Carrie White, who died before the movie’s release. JJ Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens and is now helming the latest film tweeted the same moving photo as well via his Twitter. Episode IX would head straight into post-production and lathered up with CGI and as one of the biggest movie franchises, fans like myself feel blessed with this photo. The movie is scheduled to be released on Dec. 20, 2019.

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

