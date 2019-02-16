I am deeply disappointed – President Buhari reacts to election postponement

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold Saturday 16th to Saturday 23rd February, expressing deep disappointment about the development within hours of its commencement, despite what he described as the long notice given and the nation’s preparations both locally and internationally,

The President who is also a contestant for the seat of the nation’s top office, disclosed this in a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu on Saturday in Daura, Katsina as he lamented that many Nigerians have traveled to various locations to exercise their right to vote, international observers gathered and INEC themselves had given assurances, day after day and almost hour after hour that they are in complete readiness for the elections, with all citizens believing them.

He stressed that his administration has ensured that it did not interfere in any way with the work of INEC except to ensure that all funds were released to the commission, while urging “INEC to ensure not only that materials already distributed are safe and do not get into wrong hands, but that everything is done to avoid the lapses that resulted in this unfortunate postponement, and ensure a free and fair election on the rescheduled dates.”

“While I reaffirm my strong commitment to the independence, neutrality of the electoral umpire and the sanctity of the electoral process and ballot, I urge all political stakeholders and Nigerians to continue to rally round INEC at this trying national moment in our democratic journey.

I, therefore, appeal to all Nigerians to refrain from all civil disorder and remain peaceful, patriotic and united to ensure that no force or conspiracy derail our democratic development.

I have decided to move back to Abuja to ensure that the 14.00 hrs meeting called by INEC with all stakeholders is successful,” the statement read.