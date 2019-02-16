Article

Election Postponement: A case of the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob – Atiku

In the wake of the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections earlier slated for  Saturday, 16th February to 23rd February and 9th March for the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, the Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has expressed displeasure over the move by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as a case of the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob.

In a statement by the former Vice President released in Yola, the Adamawa capital, Atiku accused the incumbent government of been behind the reschedule stressing that “by instigating this postponement, the Buhari administration hopes to disenfranchise the Nigerian electorate in order to ensure that turn out is low on the rescheduled date, urging Nigerians to frustrate the alleged plans by coming out in even greater numbers on Saturday, 23 February and Saturday, 9 March respectively.

noting that the Buhari administration has had more than enough time and money to prepare for these elections and the Nigerian people were poised and ready to perform their civic responsibility by voting in the elections earlier scheduled for Saturday, 16 February, 2019, he stressed that they are desperate and will do anything in their power to avoid their rejection by the Nigerian people, knowing that the Nigerian people are determined to reject them.

Their plan is to provoke the public, hoping for a negative reaction, and then use that as an excuse for further anti-democratic acts. As such, I call on all Nigerians to be patient. We have tolerated the maladministration of this government for four years. We can extend our tolerance a few more days and give them our verdict via our votes.”

“Maintain the peace and be law abiding. Do not react to this provocation with anger, violence or any action that might be exploited by those who do not want this election to hold. Remain calm. We will overcome this. You can postpone an election, but you cannot postpone destiny,” he said.

“Please come out to vote on Saturday, 23 February and Saturday, 9 March respectively. Frustrate those who do not want this election to hold by coming out in very large numbers. That is the best antidote to their plans,” the statement added.

 

