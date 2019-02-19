Article

The trailer for the Netflix South African show ‘Shadow’ is the best thing you will see today

Netflix is keeping its word when it announced that more original African content will be available on its platform this year. First Queen Sono, which stars South African actress Pearl Thusi and now Shadow. Like Queen Sono, Shadow is a South African show set in Joburg and stars Pallance Dladla as Shadrach ‘Shadow’ Khumalo – a detective and former task force specialist who turns rogue to ‘fix’ criminal justice system.

This show recruits local South African actress Amanda du-Pont as Ashley. In the trailer, Shadow is struck by lightning as a child and it affects his central nervous system, causing him not to feel pain. And no, this is not another version of the tepidly embarrassing CW show Black Lightning where, for starters, I couldn’t start the swaggering machismo of the titular superhero. Shadow becomes the town’s new vigilante, giving up his badge to help those who can’t help themselves and the trailer is a delightful burst of action set pieces and cinematography. The show arrives Netflix on March 8 and I bloody can’t wait. Here’s the trailer below.

 

 

