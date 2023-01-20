The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Shanty Town (Netflix)

Created by the duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, Shanty Town is a six-episode series. It follows the story of three Lagos-based gangsters who join hands to take down the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

The show was originally supposed to be a full-length film before the streaming giants picked up the project and gave it a mammoth budget.

That ‘90s Show (Netflix)

The first two titles on this list show that revivals and reboots are a trend that isn’t going away any time soon. This new show is a follow-up to That ’70s Show. Again, it’s about teenagers hanging out in the same basement, but this time it’s a new generation of the same family. Leia Forman is spending the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty Forman. One of her new friends is Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), who is the son of one of her parent’s friends.

Like the original, That ’90s Show brings back memories of a simpler time, and the humor is broad and a bit tacky.

Love Island UK Season 9 (ITV)

The original Love Island returns for a spicy new season.

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, a group of sexy singles must ‘couple-up’ in a tropical Villa. Each episode summarises the last day or days of the Islanders, as new Islanders join the Villa, and ‘Recoupling Ceremonies’ take place.

Islanders left single following these Recoupling Ceremonies will be at risk of being ‘Dumped’ from the Villa. The last remaining couple receives a pot of money to start their new lives together, but there’s a catch: one is given a chance to share the money or walk away with it all for themselves. It’s deliciously sexy, drama-fuelled, unmissable reality television.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 (Prime Video)

The second season of the adult animated fantasy show based on a live-streamed Dungeons & Dragons campaign will have more dragons, crazy battles, and raunchy jokes. The plot continues where it left off: the heroes of Vox Machina have saved the country of Tal’dorei, but new perils are on the horizon.

The group must find a number of hidden artifacts all over Tal’dorei in order to defeat the powerful dragons that have invaded Emon’s capital city. Along the way, they will have to rely on each other and face their own inner demons.

Truth Be Told season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Octavia Spencer’s crime drama returns with a new case to be researched by journalist-turned-podcaster Poppy Scoville. The series has explored America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and the consequences of turning the pursuit of justice into a public spectacle.

In season 3, Poppy is drawn into the mystery of several missing Black girls. She teams up with an unorthodox school principal (Gabrielle Union) to make sure their cases aren’t forgotten by the police or media. The investigation leads Poppy to a sex trafficking ring that might be even more far-reaching than suspected.

Break Point (Netflix)

Part one of the sports documentary is now streaming on Netflix. The series follows a group of talented tennis players over the course of one year as they try to fight their way to the top.