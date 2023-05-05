The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

The Bridgerton Cinematic Universe expands with a prequel featuring Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), a standout character from the flagship series. The spinoff follows her journey from a minor German noble to the queen of Great Britain, as she reluctantly marries King George III (Corey Mylchreest). Along the way, she faces challenges from her meddling mother-in-law (Michelle Fairley) and helps other people of color rise in high society.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Wildflower (Netflix)

This story follows the silent endurance of abuse and assault by three women at the hands of a lecherous boss, an abusive husband, and a creepy neighbor. However, when one of the women finally speaks out, the lives of all three women are forever changed.

Streaming now on Netflix

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (Disney Plus)

Good news for Ed Sheeran’s millions of fans, as the superstar singer has won his copyright lawsuit and will continue making music. Fans can also look forward to gaining insight into his personal life through the docuseries, The Sum of It All, ahead of his upcoming album and world tour.

The docuseries offers a mix of concert footage, behind-the-scenes clips, interviews, and Sheeran’s candid discussions about his music, career, and personal life, including his wife Cherry Seaborn’s recent health issues.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Silo (Apple TV Plus)

Based on the short story “Wool” and novels by Hugh Howey, this post-apocalyptic drama revolves around a structure called “the silo,” which provides shelter for the last 10,000 people on Earth, protecting them from the deadly and toxic outside world. The silo’s origin and purpose remain a mystery, and any attempt to investigate it results in fatal consequences.

After the murder of someone close to her, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) sets out to uncover the truth, only to become entangled in a mystery that runs deeper than she expected. As she soon realizes, in this world, the truth can be as deadly as lies.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

White House Plumbers (HBO)

The Watergate scandal has been the subject of many dramatic films, TV shows, and plays, but now it gets a satirical treatment from Veep writers Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory. In this comedic retelling, political operatives E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux) are behind the infamous Watergate break-ins during President Nixon’s term.

While investigating the Pentagon Papers leak, they plot to secretly bug the Democratic National Committee offices, but their clumsy attempts to protect Nixon ends up setting his downfall in motion.

Streaming now on HBO Max

Queenmaker (Netflix)

Following a tragic accident, a skilled fixer uses her expertise to turn a civil rights lawyer into the next mayor and bring down her former employer. The story explores how her actions affect the political landscape and the personal relationships of those involved.

Streaming now on Netflix