The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Tron:Ares

When mankind encounters AI for the first time in the form of a highly sophisticated programme, Ares who is on a mission from the digital world, chaos ensues.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Almost Perfect

This tells the story of a young woman who decides to leave her life in her small hometown behind in search of a way to pursue her dreams in fashion.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

One Battle After Another

A washed up revolutionary living off grid with his daughter is forced to come out of hiding when his daughter goes missing and his evil nemesis resurfaces.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

My Father’s Shadow

This movie depicts the life of two brothers who unexpectedly get to spend time with their estranged father, and inevitably the challenges in his life begin to unravel for them.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Nini: A Tale Of Betrayal And Triumph

After breaking a sacred vow made to her mother, a young woman’s acts set off a series of family conflicts and a world of betrayal.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Nero The Assassin

An assassin whose job revolves around doing the dirty work for power hungry noblemen faces the challenge of his life, when he has to work towards saving his daughter who is in danger.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Hunting Wives

When Sophie trades city life for life in east Texas and finds herself caught in the web of a wealthy socialite, she soon finds out the deadly secrets of the seemingly innocent housewives.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Confidence Queen

A smart woman goes on a journey to become the smartest con artist, and teams up with two men in order to become swindlers who expose scammers and steal their ill-gotten wealth.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Maintenance Required

A fiercely independent owner of an all female mechanic shop is forced to do a re-evaluation of her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street of her shop.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller For The Cartel

Follow this true story of a convicted drug trafficker, who rises as a USC Football Champion to a smuggler for the world’s most dangerous cartel.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.