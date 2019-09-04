‘The Wives,’ a stage play featuring Kate Henshaw, Jide Kosoko, Shaffy Bello, Binta Ayo Mogaji and Kemi Akindoju opens tomorrow

‘The Wives’, a stage play produced and directed by Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, opens tomorrow Thursday, 5 September, 2019 at the Agip Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos.

The comedy which was written by Professor Ahmed Yerima, tells the story of four women who have to deal with consequences of lies by their billionaire benefactor, including an uncomfortable family secret that emerges after his death.

Produced by The Make It Happen Productions in partnership with YNaija, the play features phenomenal actors such as Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Jide Kosoko and Toyin Oshinnaike.

“The Wives remains an incredible stage play, and we can’t wait to have everyone join us tomorrow. Asides exploring comedy, the play highlights various family issues in the country, which can be very interesting. We have all put in so much efforts in the past few months to make this a reality, and the play promises to be intriguing and amazing,” Akindoju said.

It is supported by Access Bank, Accelerate TV, Africa Magic, MultiChoice, Maggi, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Naija FM, Kraks TV, African Movie Channel, D.O.11 Designs LTD, Chyder5, and Ade Soile. For bookings and ticket purchase, call 0807 860 4967 or visit www.afritickets.biz. For more information, follow @themakeithappenproductions on Instagram and Twitter.