This is why the 2018 edition of ‘Lagos Home and Property Festival’ is for you

PropertyPro.ng has announced the 2018 edition of the Lagos Home and Property Festival, the largest trade show in Africa to provide Homes and Properties solutions in Nigeria; with the support of the Lagos Ministry of Housing.

The festival is a B2B and B2C platform for Real Estate developers, manufacturers and distributors of home furniture, home fittings, building materials and home appliances to meet with a large population of home buyers, real estate investors, high net-worth individuals, real estate agents, wholesalers/retailers of home essentials/commodities and; individuals looking to buy lands, homes, home fittings, building materials, home electronics, and gadgets.

The 2018 edition is scheduled to hold on December 8 through to December 9, 2018, at the Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. The venue which has a capacity to host over 100 exhibitors, Master class sessions and VIP lounges; ensures that the need to showcase the availability of high quality, genuine real estate developments, as well home fittings, home commodities, home essentials and building materials to the large population of Lagosians is met.

The event features:

VIP LOUNGES – This will cater for relaxation and VIP Experiences.

GURU SESSIONS – These are classes and presentations and are divided into segments: Culinary Sessions, How to make money in Real Estate, D-I-Y Furniture Making and How to grow your business.

ONLINE EXPO – This is an opportunity for exhibitors and sponsors to showcase their best product deals and for attendees to, in turn, grab deals ranging from deals in estates, lands, home furniture/fittings, home appliances, building materials, home automation and gadgets. This begins on November 1 with registration and coupons for buyers through the event’s website www.propertypro.ng/expo.

Exhibitors will further benefit from a massive pre-exhibition awareness campaign set in place to attract over 10,000 participants, an online expo where they can promote special discounted offers to be claimed at the festival and access to media marketing platforms which will further add depth to their campaigns.

FOR PARTICIPATION, BOOTH BOOKING /SPONSORSHIP Contact Imelda 08035123902 , Sam 08094786223 or email [email protected].