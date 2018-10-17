Facebook launches Third-Party Fact-Checking in Nigeria

On October 16, 2018, Facebook brought journalists and other stakeholders together in Lagos for the launch of its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme in Nigeria. If you’re wondering what this is, it’s simple.

Third-Party Fact-Checking helps you assess the accuracy of news in Nigeria which in turn helps reduce the spread of misinformation whilst improving the quality of news people find on its platform. This programme has already been launched in Kenya and South Africa.

To launch this programme, Facebook partnered two organisations, part of a global network of fact-checking and certified by the non-partisan International Fact-Checking Network. They are Africa Check, Africa’s first independent fact-checking organisation, and AFP (Agence France Presse), a well-respected news organisation.

Here’s how the Fact-Checking programme works!

Facebook relies on feedback from the Facebook community, as one of many signals Facebook uses to raise potentially false stories to fact-checkers for review. These local articles will be fact-checked alongside the verification of photos and videos. If one of Facebook’s fact-checking partners identifies a story as false, Facebook will show it lower in News Feed, significantly reducing its distribution. Quite interesting, don’t you think?

Facebook Public Policy Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Akua Gyekye said, “Nigeria is important to us and we’re committed to taking our responsibility seriously in tackling the spread of false news. We know that there is no silver bullet and believe that a multi-pronged approach is the best strategy, and a key solution is identifying and demoting false news. Once a fact-checker rates a piece of content as false, we’re able to reduce its future views by an average of 80%, helping to curb economic incentives and reduce its spread.”

Commenting on the partnership, Africa Check’s Nigeria editor, David Ajikobi added, “Nigeria has experienced a surge in misinformation on social media, particularly about health issues not just limited to health risks and disease prevalence but also including purported cures and treatment. The partnership with Facebook presents us as fact checkers a unique opportunity to tackle misinformation on this key platform. We expect that as we move along, millions of Nigerians who get their news through Facebook will start seeing less content that may be socially harmful.”

AFP Global News Director, Michèle Léridon added, “We are delighted with this new contract with Facebook in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya alongside Africa Check, which is renowned for its fact-checking work in Africa. The different initiatives set up by AFP in the fight against disinformation testify to the Agency’s expertise and credibility in the verification of information at a time when false news is proliferating.”

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor October 17, 2018

5 reasons you shouldn’t miss the TFESS photography training

The Future Enterprise Support Scheme (TFESS) photography training will hold for five days – October 22 through to 26 2018 ...

Sponsor October 17, 2018

Zenith Bank hosts its first Global Economic Forum

One of Africa’s leading financial institutions, Zenith Bank Plc hosted the Zenith Global Economic Forum with the theme “Nigeria Open ...

Sponsor October 17, 2018

Lifebuoy restates commitment to ‘Help A Child Reach 5 Campaign’ with Global Handwashing Day celebrations

To commemorate the 2018 Global Handwashing Day, Lifebuoy, the world’s leading anti-bacterial soap brand from Unilever on Monday, 15 October, ...

Sponsor October 16, 2018

How technology is helping to increase access to financial Services in Nigeria

One of the most critical drivers of economic growth is financial inclusion. This is because access to financial services have ...

Sponsor October 15, 2018

60 million Nigerians are at risk of depression – NOIPolls/Joy, Inc. National Report reveals

60 million Nigerians have been estimated to be at risk of suffering from depression according to a groundbreaking national report ...

Sponsor October 15, 2018

First Photos: Uti Nwachukwu, Shade Ladipo, Ashionye Raccah, others turn out for the premiere of ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’

Uti Nwachukwu, Denrele Edun, Shade Ladipo, Ashionye Raccah and Latasha Ngwube were some of the celebrities who turned out for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail