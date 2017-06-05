The Thread: “Caught in the act” | How an employee saved her adulterous boss

This story is unbelievable at best, and a fable at worst. We can’t quite make up our minds as to which it is.

See below:

My Boss was having sex with her BF, she told me not to let anyone in so I locked it frm outside,and went out for lunch, when I got bk I saw — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

When I got back I saw her Husband by the reception, he asked after my boss. I told him that she went out. He was about leaving when he heard — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

Her voice 'Oh Mike we had a great time, when I'm I seeing you again' He looked at me, went to her office and knocked. And she was quite. — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

He knocked again and she said '' I tot I told Asikia not to let anybody in" Then he said 'Sugar, is me' I was just passing by,wanted to supp — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

Wanted to surprise you. (At this point I had goose bumps all over me, I felt like the ground should hurry me) she didn't say a word either. — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

then I told him Sir, Mike is inside. I told her to help me talk to him about our love life, he's not been treating me right, I didn't want — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

I didn't want anybody to interrupt, Mike is my BF and I love him so much,I'm so sorry.then, I opened the door, thanked my boss, went straigh — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

Went straight to mike and kissed him, (a Guy I detest so much) told him "I love yu so much" and I took him away. — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

That was the surprise he came in with. Her Husband till now still don't understand what happened that day. He keeps asking me abt mike. — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

He keeps asking me about mike anytime we meet, he even give advice on how I can love him more. — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

The point now is HER HUSBAND FINDS ME VERY ATTRACTIVE, HE KEEPS CALLING AND TEXTING ME. I REALLY don't know what to do about this, I swear!! — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

He keep saying stuffs like : my wife is too busy, she can't make love to me anymore, she is either tired at night or has headache. I want — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

My boss will be tired yes!! cos she got a new bae who is 2times bigger than her husband and he smashes light out of her. But seriously I — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

My boss been enjoying her new BF now that she pays me well, I work as her PA, Secretary and her partner in crime, but there's a problem, she — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

The problem is not about her, her BF or Husband.. The problem here is her pregnancy text result was POSITIVE. I tell u, and her hubby is — I Follow back ASAP (@asikiyageorge54) June 5, 2017

O ga o.