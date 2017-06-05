The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Why we won’t intervene in sack of Lagos chaplain – CAN

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Supo Ayorinde has said the association will not intervene in the sacking of the chaplain of Lagos State chapel.

2. How we uncovered Dammy Krane’s credit card fraud – TapJets

Private jets company, TapJets, which handed over singer Dammy Krane to the police has narrated how the fraud was detected.

3. Students’ kidnap: ‘Police locate kidnappers’ hideout’

The police have reportedly discovered where six pupils of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe.

4. “That tape is a product of a satanic collabo” | Dino Melaye responds to bribery audio of him

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West), has said the tape of him bribing a Tribunal judge, Justice Akoh Ikpeme is a ‘satanic collabo’.

5. NUPENG threatens shutdown over Port Harcourt refinery sale

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has vowed to embark on nationwide strike.