The Thread: These are the consequences of playing games with a woman’s heart

“Men are from Mars and Women are from Venus” is the saying people use to explain the acute differences between the sexes and the mystery that is a woman.

Are you interested in unravelling the mystery that is woman? Let’s start with the consequences of leading a woman on. It’s an interesting

See below:

A thread. The first few weeks of you talking to a girl, will forever remain in her memory. Everything you say will stick to her mind. — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

Everything you said she will believe you. She's counting on you to come through for her and make your actions match your words — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

All the constant texts and calls, all the sweet things you said to her will make her fall for you every day. — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

The first few weeks are crucial because you have now painted a image in her head of you. — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

So now the arguments start and the trust goes away and she's crying because you're acting different — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

Now y'all broke up because she's "to much and getting on your nerves" — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

This is what females mean when they say "I miss how we used to be, I miss what we were" — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

All because of the first few weeks you were perfect now you're not. — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

So don't be mad at her for wanting you to go back to how you used to act. Because that's what she's used to.Those memories will forever stay — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

Stop leading females on because this will happen. — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

It's crazy how many females can relate to my pain. Men just don't know what they put us through girls. YALL STAY STRONG OK 😰💔 — Imani 🌺 (@nigisiti_) August 27, 2017

…This too shall pass.