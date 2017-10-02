The Thread: Everything President Buhari got wrong in his Independence Day speech

Yesterday was Nigeria’s 57 years Independence Anniversary. As usual, the president delivered the October 1 address and just like the speech he delivered when he returned from medical hiatus abroad, this Independence address left a lot to be desired.

For one, the president cannot seem to help himself when it comes to pointing fingers. He also doubled down on the red lines, insisting that democratic debate can only take place in the National Assembly, plus the President refuses to allow Nigeria break up during his administration.

These are Twitter Nigeria’s criticisms of the president’s speech. See below:

  • Alhassan S Mohammad Alhassan S Mohammad says:
    October 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Yan kutuman uwa shegu, nan gani nan bari…ba yadda kuka iya

    Reply
  • Anayochukwu. says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    ;-(;-(I feel so sad that nigeria will be ungrateful to God for makin the Igbo ethnic be part of nigeria,people dnt fear God that is why their quick to act,if a son ask his father to devide his property and giv him his own share to live and become independent,dat is nt enough for the father to use gun and kill the son.?pmb did nt act lik a father,and forever cannot be a true father,Igbo is a great ethnic,and her people ar wonderfully made,but its unfortunate that they existed in a country lik nigeria.but pls my people lets be patient hav faith in God,one day all these wil be over.remember dat it has happend in the time the of old,when the israelitet was in captivity,bt today they ar free.thanks.

    Reply
  • Ayemidara Femi Ayemidara Femi says:
    October 2, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Is there anytime he gets it right with you guys? Haba

    Reply

