The Thread: Everything President Buhari got wrong in his Independence Day speech

Yesterday was Nigeria’s 57 years Independence Anniversary. As usual, the president delivered the October 1 address and just like the speech he delivered when he returned from medical hiatus abroad, this Independence address left a lot to be desired.
For one, the president cannot seem to help himself when it comes to pointing fingers. He also doubled down on the red lines, insisting that democratic debate can only take place in the National Assembly, plus the President refuses to allow Nigeria break up during his administration.
These are Twitter Nigeria’s criticisms of the president’s speech. See below:
I listened carefully to President Buhari's speech this morning. While there were positives, I feel that it fell short in some areas. Thread.
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 1, 2017
First, it's now nearly 2 and half years. Time to move on from what was inherited from the past and focus on what the future will inherit.
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 1, 2017
It's a pity… SE leaders are to blame… NE leaders are not to blame.
— #RESTRUCTURENOW (@DonPEKA) October 1, 2017
I hv a problem wth his speech. Its more a military style one. No doubt there r signs of progress but Govt communication style needs 2 change
— Tunde Alao (@etunrock) October 1, 2017
Dear Mr President, every civic space is proper, legal and CONSTITUTIONAL fora for national debate. It's called free speech.
— Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) October 1, 2017
Greater part was rather diversionary, quite short of addressing real issues of economic growth & development n frm thence he went religious.
— Skeep (@skeepjay) October 1, 2017
It fell short in every area known to mankind.
— lbn Battuta (@_rugged_) October 1, 2017
Reactions:
the fact that the administration still blames the past govt for its inadequacies is a no no for me
— belloceous (@belloceous1) October 1, 2017
That Buhari would blame South East leaders in his nationwide, independence day speech shows the level of his disdain for Igbo people.
— #IgboMade! (@ManiPeters) October 1, 2017
Fully agree that PMB should move on and begin to define his vision for Nigeria. It's time to build hope in the people. Take actions that show inclusiveness, for example visiting the SS and SE. Two yrs into his Presidency its long overdue. PMB is president of all.Make all feel so.
— Horace Awi (@AwiHorace) October 1, 2017
Too much to ask?
3 Comments
Yan kutuman uwa shegu, nan gani nan bari…ba yadda kuka iya
;-(;-(I feel so sad that nigeria will be ungrateful to God for makin the Igbo ethnic be part of nigeria,people dnt fear God that is why their quick to act,if a son ask his father to devide his property and giv him his own share to live and become independent,dat is nt enough for the father to use gun and kill the son.?pmb did nt act lik a father,and forever cannot be a true father,Igbo is a great ethnic,and her people ar wonderfully made,but its unfortunate that they existed in a country lik nigeria.but pls my people lets be patient hav faith in God,one day all these wil be over.remember dat it has happend in the time the of old,when the israelitet was in captivity,bt today they ar free.thanks.
Is there anytime he gets it right with you guys? Haba