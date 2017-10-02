Don’t insult Buhari and his govt | Umahi tells PDP members

Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi has asked opposition politicians to constructively criticise the government rather than throw insults.

Umahi spoke at a gala-night to celebrate 21 years of the creation of Ebonyi and the 57th Independence anniversary of Nigeria in Abakaliki on Sunday.

What he said:

Member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not insult the President Muhammadu Buhari -led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government.

Members of the APC in Ebonyi should refrain from insulting him.

“I always tell my people (PDP) that opposition at the centre is not about insults; I also advise the opposition in our state to tow the same line.

“Opposition is about constructive criticism, putting the leader in check and reminding him that he has not fulfilled the promises he made.

“It should not involve lying to the people, deceiving them and practising politics with bitterness and anger.

“I will ask our grandfathers who are tackling us to do so with wisdom and love because it is a shame that a grandfather would tackle his children,” he said.