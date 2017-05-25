The Thread: “We are greater together than apart” “Nigeria must be treated as a love affair” | OBJ, Osinbajo speak on #Biafra50

30th May 1967 will mark 50 years since the late Colonel Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu announced the secession of Eastern Nigeria and the establishment of Biafra. What followed after was a civil war that has left an indelible mark of the souls of the Igbo.

To commemorate the gruesome war and teach some necessary lessons in history, the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation in partnership with Ford Foundation and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), organised a one-day conference on the theme, “Memory and Nation Building – Biafra: 50 Years After”.

The keynote speaker was Prof. Osinbajo; former president Obasanjo was also in attendance.

Twitter NG reacts:

About Biafra

This is the first National convening on this issue since 1970 – when the war ended – that was not stopped – @chukwumacleen #Biafra50 — Yar'Adua Foundation (@SMYFoundation) May 25, 2017

Nation building is not for cowards that just talk. Kudos to those making it happen. #Biafra50 next steps is key — Anuli Ola-Olaniyi (@anulialphahuman) May 25, 2017

#Biafra50: The FG should set aside one day in the year for citizens to ponder the experiences of the war. – @chukwumacleen — Yar'Adua Foundation (@SMYFoundation) May 25, 2017

Should we trudge on or listen to one another, whatever is decided today, citizens shld be able to memorialise the war without fear #Biafra50 — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) May 25, 2017

Osinbajo gets it

Not missing PMB right now, PYO seems to be saying and doing the right things — Iriobe Matthews (@Irio_Eboreime) May 25, 2017

Really thrilled at the optics of FG being a part of #Biafra50. This is a positive step in the right direction. I hope this becomes the norm. — Mat'agu (@Miss_Muo) May 25, 2017

Osinbajo understands optics unlike Buhari. https://t.co/ue4YkWwy0H — Emekasson and Sons (@EmekaEmezue) May 25, 2017

There's a certain acknowledgement & validation that @ProfOsinbajo's attendance brings to #Biafra50. Thank you, Sir. You get it. You do. — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) May 25, 2017

There're many reasons why I admire Prof Osinbajo -one is that he sets a very different unifying tone to issues that would have been divisive https://t.co/xtE9NbqXbJ — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) May 25, 2017

Grateful that @ProfOsinbajo is attending the #Biafra50 event. Highly doubt another president would have. Respect. https://t.co/uYw8uvUJJp — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) May 25, 2017

@ProfOsinbajo attending #Biafra50! A man that knows how to build bridges not walls… — OBAMA'S PROTÉGÉ (@hotjammal) May 25, 2017

What the speakers said

At independence, we had 3 nations in one. That problem was never resolved and hasn't been resolved till today. – Obasanjo #Biafra50 — Yar'Adua Foundation (@SMYFoundation) May 25, 2017

Nigeria must be treated like a love affair. We must massage Nigeria gently. – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo #Biafra50 — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) May 25, 2017

#Biafra50 we must concentrate on building Nigeria, we must learn our history. There's no substitute for us – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) May 25, 2017

'Understanding #Biafra from my findings, are mostly issues around economic injustice & we need to address them -Simi Fajemirokun #Biafra50 — Chinwe Oguamanam (@chinweogu) May 25, 2017

Almost every Nigerian is aggrieved that Nigeria is not working, but there is no consensus on how to fix it. – Chief Nwodo. #Biafra50 — Yar'Adua Foundation (@SMYFoundation) May 25, 2017

"Nigerians have the rights to, exercise, debate and discuss the terms of their existence." ~ Ag President Prof Yemi Osinbajo #Biafra50 — Abe O C Kowo (@AbeKowo) May 25, 2017

Permit me to differ (on secession) and to suggest that we are greater together than apart. – @ProfOsinbajo #Biafra50 — Yar'Adua Foundation (@SMYFoundation) May 25, 2017

Every new generation can take a different and more ennobling route than its predecessors. – @ProfOsinbajo #Biafra50 — Yar'Adua Foundation (@SMYFoundation) May 25, 2017

It is our hope that the outcome of this conference will be useful to the FG in handling issues relating to agitation – Chief Onyia #Biafra50 — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) May 25, 2017

I hope u know there were people that wanted to stop this conference. Ppl in power.

50yrs we are still afraid of Biafra-Prof Utomi#Biafra50 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) May 25, 2017

"The idea that if ppl don't talk about things they will go away doesn't work" Dr Chi-Chi Aniagolu#Biafra50 pic.twitter.com/kGS1rS7TJm — RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) May 25, 2017

Unity is not an end in itself. The best use of our unity is to achieve a higher goal – nation building. – Chief Nwodo #Biafra50 — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) May 25, 2017

Feeling the people’s pulse

The thing that worries me about #Biafra50 is how the FG had been largely silent, like it's just an Igbo thing. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) May 25, 2017

#Biafra50 is our nation's history. A sad, bloody, shameful history, still our history, one which we must acknowledge, to learn from. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) May 25, 2017

But attending #Biafra50 is not enough, dear @ProfOsinbajo. How do we ensure the kids in school are taught this history? — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) May 25, 2017

I must commend the organizers of #Biafra50. This is what civilized nations do when citizens agitate for self determination not mass murder. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) May 25, 2017

Promote the concept of OZOEMENA, meaning may it not happen again – Innocent Chukwuma. #Biafra50 — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) May 25, 2017

Rest in peace all those who died during the Biafra war, including my aunts and uncles #Biafra50 — Duzie (@Duzie_) May 25, 2017

Amen.