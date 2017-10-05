“I will rubbish gender equality for the D” | TwitterNG serves Tiwa Savage to the Sharks

Tiwa Savage has set TwitterNG on fire again. Over a year ago (April 2016), the Mavin singer’s marriage issues went viral after her husband slammed her on Instagram and proceeded to inform us that he would be committing suicide. Thankfully, that never happened. Tiwa did not play the mute wife then. She conducted an interview with Azuka where she dished all the goods- his drug habit, his insatiable appetite for “edible” things, his debts etc.

It was the interview of the year!

Today again, she repeated that feat. On the Beat FM Midday Show with Toolz Oniru, Tiwa Savage said- and TwitterNG quotes:

Ooooooh. Girl made Twitter Nigeria see red, they cut her up into little, tiny pieces.

They can’t stand to hear that Tiwa actually said a man is the head. Where, how, why?

Come along:

Pressed

I wish we had Nigerian female celebrities who didnt use their platforms to spread trash patriarchy because of their useless husbands. — Ozzyoncé (@ozzyetomi) October 5, 2017

Edible Catering must have really dealt with Tiwa Savage. She now sees herself as the tail and not the head 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tricia (@Triciaduchess) October 5, 2017

Tiwa's an amazing artiste. She can sing and twerk. Might be an amazing mom/wife/whatever. But she's not an expert on gender equality. — 'Deoye Falade (@Crosseyednerd) October 5, 2017

She's so disappointing. The audacity to tell women not to complain about lack of equity. The nerve. — Mocha👸🏾 (@raychellered) October 5, 2017

Tiwa hs a hubby dt steals hr mney, spends it on drugs, clubbing n Miss. Edible Catering. She cn choke on her opinion on equality lol — MysTyQue (@TessyMs) October 5, 2017

If Tiwa had said “I believe I am inferior to my husband and that’s the way I was created” cool beans, but don’t use your own join my own pls — That Ilasa babe (@t3niola) October 5, 2017

Even the worst anu npam who has fuck all going for him will think you and him are not equal simply because "ayam a man." Girl, ayam better. pic.twitter.com/XWPkx7Z3GK — Ijeoma Ogwuegbu Udum (@IjeomaOgud) October 5, 2017

While you try to justify Tiwa Savage paperweight view on gender coz she's a celebrity,remember Trump wants to build a wall#WomenNotSlaves — Kelvin Odanz (@KelvinOdanz) October 5, 2017

Nigerian female celebrities are sooooo disappointing on gender issues. My God. Kai. https://t.co/VqmPZJNuH6 — T. Rankïn' ∆ (@AfroVII) October 5, 2017

Hypocrites

*sigh*

Tiwa: I don't think Men and Women are equal.

Mr Falade: I am upset. Tiwa has set women back.

Lol. I don't even know where to begin 😩 https://t.co/8SU6mlQPeZ — The Alphas FC || 'Bn (@_Fra_______) October 5, 2017

Youre dragging Tiwa but youre in boifren’s house washing, cooking, gbenshing giving him tfare even. Stuff you wont do for your parents 🐸🍺 — anike-ade (@so_soyecious) October 5, 2017

Even your mum will tell you her husband is the crown of her head but you’re here dragging Tiwa 😌😌. Hope you wont do Traditional marriage — anike-ade (@so_soyecious) October 5, 2017

It's some of u ladies slamming Tiwa that's makin some men reduce hw dey pamper women & do stuffs 4 them.Abeg make una rest,I want d pamper​😢 — Tessyama👑 (@tescool) October 5, 2017

Abusing Tiwa Savage but you will still go and wash plate, cloths and tender tibi tibi in a mans house over the weekend. Kontinue. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) October 5, 2017

Tiwa Savage, don't mind them. Some ladies will promote gender equality but when its time to get the latest iPhone, they become submissive! — Sapiosexual (@ChukwukaJerri) October 5, 2017

Is this what we’re crucifying Tiwa for? Isn’t this what you people say everyday, that women have to work twice as hard as men? pic.twitter.com/bdf95oXtOO — Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) October 5, 2017

You people hail Tiwa for speaking out against her bad marriage but now that she doesn't agree with you, you are using it to shut her up. K pic.twitter.com/dlSReNBwV5 — Wolfscreed™ (@S_Toluwani) October 5, 2017

But..

Tiwa should have been more specific sha.

In a marriage, a man has been ordained by God as the head. But equality in a general sense should — Yemi (@Babygiwa) October 5, 2017

mean women and men are equal. — Yemi (@Babygiwa) October 5, 2017

She was 100% specific 'head of the house' — That Sound Guy (@Mr_T_Money) October 5, 2017

Facts!

Why you all killing your selves over what Tiwa said? She is 100% right a man is the head of a home as far as this earth is still existing — South-South Queen🖤 (@Queenie_k__) October 5, 2017

"The man is the head of the house." – Tiwa Savage. Why are so many people fervently searching for reasons to be mad at this? What she said is and will remain true in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. If you don't agree with it, unlook and move on. — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) October 5, 2017

"The man is the head of the house." – Tiwa Savage You can be disappointed if you like and that's fine. She said the truth. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) October 5, 2017

Tiwa has said her own. So, if you finally get married, kindly tell your husband that he is not the head of the family. — Kehinde Adetola A. (@Buhari_Ghandi) October 5, 2017

So Tiwa said Men are not equal to women, i agree but that's because both gender are unique and should be equally respected #WomenNotSlaves — 🤘itsYomi 🤘 (@YomiSpeaks) October 5, 2017

Question is, Is your Father not the head in your family? Please leave Tiwa Savage Alone. She's Nigerian & Christian and that's what we know — 👑Kamor (@Namez_Kamor) October 5, 2017

She said what she said

Days after Sister Chioma of Aba Dioceses rubbished Nigerian Men, Sister Tiwa Savage of Lagos Dioceses has come to set the records straight — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) October 5, 2017

"The man is the head of the house." – Tiwa Savage The truth is always bitter, Thanks Tiwa. — Victor Dan (@victorfreze) October 5, 2017

Twitter and it's crooked views,tiwa savage is 100%correct — Marcellina odili (@Lyna4gold) October 5, 2017

Some people are so jobless, they have nothing productive to do other than check Twitter trends and write gibberish! Tiwa Savage spoke intelligently on the interview with Toolz. Her opinion is 💯 hers. Go find yours. pic.twitter.com/zbuDQOqA7f — Charles Onyemakonor (@ceoNIGERIA) October 5, 2017

"Wives, submit to your husbands, as is fitting for those who belong to the Lord" I guess this is what Tiwa Savage is trying 2 communicate but what should will do to the SCUM gang?? — Iyá Làjé Of Lagos (@newscantell) October 5, 2017

If you're a lady,and you think otherwise of this post,kindly unfollow rn and enter the zoo😐. #Tiwa savage, Real women shud be proud of you. pic.twitter.com/mCQeOB2VtP — Şleeieem Papi™ (@Gudspeed1) October 5, 2017

If you are married, you'll understand Tiwa clearly, she was not preaching misogyny. — Okikiola (@Bkeeky) October 5, 2017

Tiwa savage believes "the men are the heads of the house and men and women are not equal".That's her opinion and everyone should respect it. — Lyn (@Arhcent) October 5, 2017

Issa poll

People are Dragging Tiwa Savage for Saying Men and Woman are not Equal… Retweet if you support her view, Like if you disagree 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/bs369XMEzN — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) October 5, 2017

Feminists Twitter, ahoy

Tiwa Savage: "The man is the head of the house." TwitterNG Feminist: pic.twitter.com/fBFejC4V19 — Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) October 5, 2017

Tiwa: Husbands are the head of the house…..

Orubebe feminists: pic.twitter.com/VZdRcsoX8q — ph-chronicles (@ibkabiolaralph) October 5, 2017

When 'Men are scum' Twitter heard that Tiwa Savage supports men being the head of the Family pic.twitter.com/o6MlaiCexw — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) October 5, 2017

This thing Tiwa Savage said about men being the head of the Family is sweeting me like Sugar Cane pic.twitter.com/JV3Hp9RnSI — Tweeter Active (@_Tweeteractive) October 5, 2017

#WhereIsKachikwu?

This Tiwa Savage gist can wait. This NNPC, Ibe Kachikwu vs Baru issue must not be swept under the carpet just like that. Stay woke o. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) October 5, 2017

Speaking of accusations, some are saying that Tiwa must have been paid to distract us from more important issues like Kachikwu.😂😂😂 — Kiibati Bankole (@KBT_BANKOLE) October 5, 2017

Issa Scam

Head of House na scam. Most of the time, you do what your woman really wants you to. Being a man isnt about showing 'power' — Bashọ̀run Gáà (@Oddy4real) October 5, 2017

Do you, boo

Heads of homes don't advertise it. Build your homes your own way. Work out a rhythm & pattern that works for BOTH of you. Nobody's business. — Sam Hart (@hartng) October 5, 2017

Those that chose to advertise should advertise. Those that don’t want to shouldn’t. This is the definition of a free world. https://t.co/fa2d2mw8xx — Olatunde Bakare (@Backarray) October 5, 2017

I don't know why you're pressed about this matter. Nobody is dragging anything with you. Stay in your lane and do you. Kilode? https://t.co/ICwkbhcJxh — Sam Hart (@hartng) October 5, 2017

You kissed my point. I was actually backing what you said with another point. https://t.co/FjFcg0cawR — Olatunde Bakare (@Backarray) October 5, 2017

No you weren't. You're looking for an argument where non exists trying to curate my tweet. Tweet your own I tweet my own. No issues really. https://t.co/KodAVLCsmD — Sam Hart (@hartng) October 5, 2017

Oh no! You now read minds? Okay fine. Stay on your lane then. https://t.co/EEKjPeBis6 — Olatunde Bakare (@Backarray) October 5, 2017

Lol. I was here, you veered into my lane to edit the point of my tweet because you took it as an attack on you. Like I said, flourish. https://t.co/T8LexSsaKx — Sam Hart (@hartng) October 5, 2017

Too many personalised opinions are thrown out as facts. Eventually, do you in your relationship and prosper. — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) October 5, 2017

Girl can’t win

Tiwa is in a no win situation, Whatever answer she gave she was going to get dragged or her husband gets dragged. — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) October 5, 2017

Fam!