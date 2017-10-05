“I will rubbish gender equality for the D” | TwitterNG serves Tiwa Savage to the Sharks

Tiwa Savage has set TwitterNG on fire again. Over a year ago (April 2016), the Mavin singer’s marriage issues went viral after her husband slammed her on Instagram and proceeded to inform us that he would be committing suicide. Thankfully, that never happened. Tiwa did not play the mute wife then. She conducted an interview with Azuka where she dished all the goods- his drug habit, his insatiable appetite for “edible” things, his debts etc.

It was the interview of the year!

Today again, she repeated that feat. On the Beat FM Midday Show with Toolz Oniru, Tiwa Savage said- and TwitterNG quotes:

Ooooooh. Girl made Twitter Nigeria see red, they cut her up into little, tiny pieces.

They can’t stand to hear that Tiwa actually said a man is the head. Where, how, why?

Come along:

Pressed

Hypocrites

But..

Facts!

She said what she said

Issa poll

Feminists Twitter, ahoy

#WhereIsKachikwu?

Issa Scam

Do you, boo

Girl can’t win

Fam!

